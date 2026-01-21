Van Campen announces February Council on Aging programs and events

Special to the Independent

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen is pleased to announce that the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) has planned events and programs that are intended for adults aged 60 and above. The following is a list of upcoming programming that will be taking place at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street), unless otherwise noted:

• Super BINGO: On Wednesday, Feb. 4, at 12:30 p.m., play 10 games of BINGO for $5.00. Coverall cards are $2.00 each. Door prizes will be given in between each game. Refreshments will be served. Please Sign up with Cathi at the Connolly Center.

• Barbra Streisand Tribute Show: On Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 12:30 p.m., welcome Everett’s own Lori Gardin Zeidans as Barbra Streisand. Lori is an accomplished vocalist and will sing your favorite Streisand tunes. This event is free. Please sign up with Cathi at the Connolly Center.

• February Senior Social: On Wednesday, Feb. 11, from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Council on Aging will host the monthly Senior Social. This month, the COA has chosen a full course meal that includes a split menu of baked haddock and chicken Limone, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables, garden salad, rolls with butter, coffee, tea and cheesecake for dessert. Ticket will be available from Jan. 20 through Feb. 6. Please see a member of the Council on Aging at the Connolly Center for more details.

• Monthly Haircuts and Manicures: Beginning in February, Mayor Van Campen and the Council on Aging are excited to offer haircuts and manicures to older adults at the Connolly Center.

• Haircuts will be offered on the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Feb. 10. Appointments are booked every half hour during that time slot. Participants are asked to please wash their hair prior to their appointment. There is a nominal fee for this service. Please see Cathi at the Connolly Center to book an appointment.

• Manicures will be offered on the third Wednesday of every month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Feb. 18. Appointments are booked every half hour during that time slot. There is a nominal fee for this service. Please Cathi at the Connolly Center to book an appointment.

• Meals and Reels: On Thursday, Feb. 19, beginning at 12:30 p.m., join the COA for lunch and a movie. Council on Aging staff will prepare a delicious lunch that includes old-fashioned beef stew complete with biscuits. The feature presentation will be the 2025 film “Nuremberg,” starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek. Please note that this film contains sensitive subject matter. Reservations must be made between Feb. 2 through Feb. 13. Please speak to Cathi at the Connolly Center to learn more. Space is limited to 50 participants.

• Pizza and a Presentation: On Thursday, Feb. 26, at 12:30 p.m., join the COA for a presentation, with pizza to follow. Stacey Minchello from Community Family will discuss the benefits of Adult Day Health programs that are offered right here in Everett. Please reserve a spot with Cathi at the Connolly Center between Feb. 12 through Feb. 23.