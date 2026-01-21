Obituaries 1-21-26

Robert Edward Gaynor

Santander Bank retiree whose life was defined by strength, recovery and service to others

Robert Edward Gaynor, 81, was born and raised in Everett, the beloved son of John and Bernadette Gaynor. He was one of five brothers and shared a special lifelong bond with his cherished twin brother, Kevin Gaynor, and his brothers Larry, John and Eddie.

Bob dedicated more than 55 years to a career in banking and was proud to serve the communities of the North Shore at Santander Bank. He was known for his strong work ethic, integrity, and steady presence, and he built meaningful relationships everywhere he went.

Bob loved golf, and he also loved to travel, especially taking cruises with his wife and friends, making memories and enjoying life to the fullest.

Above all, Bob was devoted to his family and the love of his life, his wife, Brenda, with whom he shared nearly 59 years of marriage.

Bob’s life was also defined by strength, recovery, and service to others. This past October, he proudly received his 39-year sobriety chip. He was passionate about helping others achieve sobriety and remain on the right path, becoming a mentor, resource, and trusted listener to many. His family founded The Colin Gaynor Project, which meant so much to him and his family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Brenda Gaynor; his daughter, Robyn Nasuti; and his grandchildren Hayley Gaynor, Brett Nasuti, Taylor Nasuti,and Nicholas Nasuti. He is also survived by his nieces: Shannon Panchuk, Justina Oliver, and nephew George Oliver, along with many extended family members and dear friends. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Colin Gaynor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Colin Gaynor Project, care of Reading Bank, Nahant, MA.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 24 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St., Lynn. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m.. Directions and guestbook at

www.solimine.com