Local Catholic Schools offer well-rounded education beyond traditional academics

For parents seeking a well-rounded education, which along with a traditional academic curriculum, also emphasizes good citizenship and religious faith, the Greater Boston area offers a number of top-notch Catholic Schools.

Located at 20 Winthrop St. in Charlestown, Good Shepherd School is an independent, nonprofit Catholic preschool serving children ages 20 months to 4 years old.

“Good Shepherd School prepares its students for a life of joy by growing in the love of Jesus. We seek to integrate this belief into all aspects of our educational programs,” the school’s mission states.

Good Shepherd, which opened in October of 2009, was “formed through the leadership of Father James Ronan Ph.D., former Pastor of St. Mary-St Catherine of Siena parish, and a Board of parents, citizens, and friends who saw a great need for a Catholic preschool in its Charlestown neighborhood,” according to the school’s website.

Applications are open now through Jan. 31 for the ‘26-27 school year. Visit gsscharlestown.org for more information.

East Boston Central Catholic School, located at 69 London St. in East Boston, has encouraged students in kindergarten through Grade 8 to “Go Further with Faith” through its education offerings. EBCCS, which is the only parochial in East Boston also offers an Early Learning Center for ages 3-4, since it opened in 1974 as a multi-parish, collaborative elementary school serving Our Lady of the Assumption, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Most Holy Redeemer and Sacred Heart Parishes.

“East Boston Central Catholic School is committed to strong basic skills development within a solid Christian framework. The curriculum at all times is geared to foster the growth of individual self-worth; to develop a love and commitment to our faith; to encourage knowledge and pride in one’s heritage; to develop an appreciation and respect for cultural diversities; and to develop a commitment of service to others,” the school’s mission states.

EBCCS conducts an ongoing enrollment for the next school year starting in the month of January. Students, new to the school, will be required to take an entrance test. Enrollment is not finalized until the school has the results of its screening test and the most recent report card from the child’s current school.

Visit ebccs.org for more information.

Located at 9 Moon St. in the North End, St. John School serves students in kindergarten through the sixth grade (as well as in PK) and is a self-described “Catholic value-centered learning community dedicated to fostering the growth of each student in spirit, mind and body.”

St. John, which is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and was established in 1873, offers “a strong ELA and math program coupled with a collaborative STEM program” while also offering a variety of “enrichment activities,” such as yoga, pottery, chess, and Italian language study.

“St. John School exemplifies our rich history and traditions while embracing a rigorous standards-based curriculum that prepares our students for today’s world while remaining strongly tied to our Catholic values,” the school’s mission states in part.

Visit www.sjsne.com for more information.

BC High, located at 150 Morrissey Blvd. in Boston, is a private, Jesuit, Catholic school for boys in Grades 7-12.

BC High’s mission since its founding in 1863 has been “to form leaders of competence, conscience and compassion who seek to do all things ad majorem Dei gloriam – for the greater glory of God,” according to the school’s website. “We strive to challenge our students to become young men of integrity, educated in faith and for justice, committed to academic excellence and service to others. As a Jesuit, Catholic school, we strive to reflect the diversity of our church and community.”

The Arrupe Division at BC High, which was named in honor of Father Pedro Arrupe, SJ, “provides a values-driven middle school experience for boys in Grades 7 and 8, according to the school’s website. While students in Grades 9–12 are “encouraged to explore their passions while deepening their understanding of justice and purpose.”

Visit bchigh.edu for more information.

Located at 99 Crystal St. in Malden, Malden Catholic High School is a private Catholic School serving students in Grades 7-12.

Malden Catholic was founded by the Xaverian Brothers in 1932 and “guided by their spiritual values of simplicity, humility, compassion, trust and zeal,” according to its website.

“Malden Catholic is a co-divisional, college preparatory high school. Sponsored by the Xaverian Brothers and guided by their spiritual values of simplicity, humility, compassion, trust and zeal, we inspire all students to lives of service, leadership and excellence. An inclusive community of faith, Malden Catholic nurtures enduring personal relationships and life-long learning,” the schools mission states.

In addition to its outstanding academic curriculum, Malden Catholic, a member of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA), is also renowned for its superior athletic offerings.

Visit maldencatholic.org for more information.

Located on Main Street in Hingham, Notre Dame Academy (NDA) is an independent, all-girls Roman Catholic school serving Grades 6-12.

“The Hallmarks of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur shape our school as we prepare our girls to lead a life of purpose. Our students are critical thinkers and lifelong learners. They are leaders who respect and care for others. They use their voices to speak up on behalf of those in need, looking to create a world of peace and justice. We welcome students of all religious traditions, guiding them in personal faith formation and inspiring them to see the goodness of God,” according to the school’s mission statement.

As the first all-girls day school in Massachusetts, NDA, which was established in 1853, strives to recognize each student’s promise.

Visit ndahingham.com for more information.