Van Campen Holds Talks on Three-phase Development on Lower Broadway

Special to the Independent

Mayor Robert Van Campen hosted a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 6 – his first full day in office as the new mayor – in the Speaker George Keverian Conference Room at Everett City Hall.

Van Campen spoke to a large contingent of media and answered questions about the City of Everett’s Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Wynn Resorts that was signed in the final hours of former Mayor Carlo DeMaria’s Administration.

Following is Mayor Van Campen’s statement on the city’s MOA with Wynn Resorts:

“Shortly before I was sworn in, my predecessor finalized an agreement with Wynn Resorts in relation to its proposed three-phase “East of Broadway” development on Lower Broadway in Everett. All three phases have already undergone an extensive review under the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) process. The originally proposed first phase, which included a garage, a day-and-night club, and a theater, received local approval in December 2022.

What is now emerging as a new first phase, two hotels totaling approximately 800 rooms, must still go through Site Plan Review before the Everett Planning Board.

While I did not negotiate this agreement, it is important to be clear: this project will move forward under my administration. My focus now is on making sure it delivers real, lasting value for the people of Everett. And there are benefits.

Once fully operational, the development is projected to generate close to $12 million annually in revenue for the city and significant infrastructure investments. Wynn Resorts has committed roughly $15 million toward transportation improvements in Everett, including expanded and dedicated bus lanes, and another $25 million toward a future commuter rail stop.

This project also redevelops a formerly polluted site, turning it into something productive and accessible. Every phase of construction will be 100 percent union built, under a project labor agreement that guarantees union jobs at Wynn properties in Everett.

A key public safety and traffic improvement included in the agreement is a pedestrian bridge spanning all of Broadway. The bridge will connect directly into the casino and theater while also providing landing points on both sidewalks, allowing pedestrians, families, and people with pets to cross safely without interrupting traffic flow. The goal is to eliminate dangerous street-level crossings altogether.

I support the core of this agreement: continued revitalization of the waterfront, strong union job opportunities during construction and long after opening, and major transit investments that benefit the entire region.

I want Everett to be a destination, not a drive-through. Somewhere people want to live, work, and play.

At the same time, as someone who inherited this deal, I’m also inheriting its challenges. I am concerned about traffic and congestion in an area that is already heavily traveled, and I have real questions about the location and feasibility of the proposed commuter rail stop. Those are issues that matter to residents who live here every day, and they deserve careful attention.

As mayor, my responsibility now is to push for solutions, accountability, and smart planning as this project moves forward so that growth strengthens our city rather than overwhelms it.”

Phases one and two were estimated to be valued at $325 million in March 2024.

Construction could begin as early as spring 2026, and the hotel portion of the project is currently anticipated to open in 2028.”