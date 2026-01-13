Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, January 20th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Watch Anime! Parlin YA Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Come by our new Watch Anime Club in the YA Room at the Parlin Library. Vote on and watch your favorite anime with your friends! Recommended for ages 11+.

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, January 22nd at 12pm. Discuss Martin Walker’s Bruno, Chief of Police! See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Tarot for the New Year, Parlin Meeting Room, Saturday, January 24th at 12:00 noon. In this 90-minute workshop, Katie Martin of the Wellness Consortium will guide participants through reflective prompts to uncover the themes they wish to invite into the new year. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tarot decks. No prior experience is needed.Space is Limited. Registration is required.

Parlin Childrens

Grab n Go Crafts,Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, January 19th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Storytime Adventures with Mrs McAuliffe, Parlin Children’s Room, Thursdays and Fridays at 11:00 Join Children’s Librarian Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, January 21st at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games whether you’re racing, battling, or teaming up for co-op fun, there’s something for everyone. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up. This program will run every Wednesday from 2:30 to 4:30 PM unless otherwise noted on our online calendar.

Artisan’s Circle, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, January 22nd at 5:30 PM. Join Artisan’s Circle, a creative open studio with a relaxed, welcoming space for artists and crafters of all levels to work, connect, and get inspired! Bring your own craft and supplies (BYOC) and enjoy creating alongside a community of makers. Open to ages 18 and up, no registration required. We meet every other Thursday from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. Check our online calendar for updates!

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!