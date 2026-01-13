Moment of Silence Observed for Former City Councilor Donald Harney

The Everett City Council observed a moment of silence for former city councilor Donald Michael Harney at its meeting Monday night at City Hall.

Councilor-at-Large Michael Marchese offered words of tribute to Mr. Harney, who died on January 8, 2026.

“Don was a former councilor and worked for the administration under the former mayors,” said Marchese. “He was a very nice guy, and he lived in Everett his whole life.”

In addition to his outstanding service in Everett, Mr. Harney was a beloved community leader in Chelsea, where he served commendably as the executive of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce.