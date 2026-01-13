DiDomenico Spent 2025 Bringing Funding and legislative Wins Home to his District

Special to the Independent

Senator Sal DiDomenico

Senator Sal DiDomenico worked tirelessly throughout 2025 to deliver millions of dollars to his district, secure legislative victories that will protect residents’ rights and freedoms, and meet with countless constituents, advocates, and colleagues throughout the communities he represents. DiDomenico also worked with colleagues to help pass budgets and bills that funded critical public services across the state, including funding another year of free Universal School Meals, providing early education and care support, and boosting cash benefits for families in need.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work I have accomplished this year alongside my team to stand up for working families, ensure we provide the best learning environment for our children, and deliver essential resources for our most trusted local organizations and schools,” said Senator DiDomenico. “It is the honor of my life to represent our communities in the Senate, and I look forward to making even more transformative changes in this second year of our two-year session in 2026.”

2025 Annual Budget

Budget priority funding wins for statewide programs thanks to Senator DiDomenico’s unrelenting advocacy:

• $180 million for Universal Free School Meals ensuring all students in Massachusetts can receive free breakfast and lunch at school, regardless of their family’s income.

• Fully annualizes the Fiscal Year 2025 10% increase to Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children (TAFDC) and Emergency Aid to the Elderly, Disabled and Children (EAEDC) benefit levels to help families move out of deep poverty. Additionally, the budget ensures that pregnant women can access TAFDC, regardless of where they are in their pregnancy.

• $50.5 million for the Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance Program to ensure individuals and families across our state have access to food when in need.

• Maintain the annual child’s clothing allowance, providing $500 per child to help eligible families buy clothes for the upcoming school year.

• $360 million for the Commonwealth Cares for Children (C3) grant program, which is matched with $115 million in funds from the Early Education and Care Operational Grant Fund, for a total investment of $475 million. Despite the loss of federal funds after the COVID pandemic, the Commonwealth has maintained this vital early education program which has lowered costs for families and increased opportunities for teachers in the field.

• $10.8 million for pediatric palliative care services which provides invaluable comprehensive care for children living with life-limiting or end of life illnesses, as well as support for their families.

• $517.6 million for income-eligible early education and child care.

• $20 million for grants to Head Start programs to promote school readiness for young children in low-income households.

• $20.1 million for the Healthy Incentives Program to support healthy food access for households in need.

• $35 million for Family Resource Centers (FRCs) to maintain mental health resources available to families.

• $3.1 million for the Boston, Cambridge and Everett fire department hazardous material response teams.

• $20.6 million for employment services programs to help people with lower incomes move toward economic security

• $15.5 million for the Commonwealth Preschool Partnership Initiative (CPPI), matching $5 million in general revenue for a total of $20.5 million, to support a pathway to universal pre-kindergarten expansion, including in Gateway Cities and the Summer Step Up program.

• $15 million for early literacy initiatives and programs.

• $1.25 million for the Young Mothers Experiencing Acute Trauma Pilot Program, a behavioral intervention program that works to stabilize and support young women, most of whom are mothers, who are traumatized survivors of abuse and neglect.

• $1.25 million for the Prostate Cancer Action Council.

Senator DiDomenico secured additional statewide amendments in this year’s budget totaling approximately $750,000 that will provide additional support to the ALS Association of Massachusetts, the Boston Housing Authority, and the Pediatric Palliative Care program.

Legislative Work

• Senator Sal DiDomenico filed over 85 bills during this 2025-2026 Legislative Session. DiDomenico’s legislation focuses on a wide range of issues ranging from supporting working families, to providing the best education for our youngest generation, to protecting worker rights, to making our government work better for people regardless of their background or spoken language.

• DiDomenico proudly co-sponsored and played a key role in getting the Transit Worker Safety bill signed into law. This decisive action will protect essential employees by finally holding people accountable who assault them while they are on duty.

• The Senator filed a groundbreaking Anti-Poverty Omnibus Bill which would, if passed, lift up Massachusetts working families and individuals in the short- and long-term by putting cash in pockets, expanding employment rights, and providing meaningful wealth-building opportunities.

• In response to the flagging literacy rates among young students across our state, DiDomenico filed an Early Literacy Bill, S.338, which would ensure our students are being taught with curriculums that are backed by science and are proven to be effective. Senator DiDomenico has been leading on this fight to ensure all our children learn how to read and write, regardless of their zip code, alongside advocates, teachers, and families from all over our state.

Top legislative highlights that Senator DiDomenico helped pass through the Senate:

• A bill to make K-12 schools cell phone free, a move supported by 2 out of 3 parents with students according to a recent poll.

• One of the nation’s strongest data privacy bills, giving consumers more control over their data and with a focus on protecting children.

• Continued our commitment to reproductive freedom, protecting health care providers and patients, and preserving rights for transgender citizens through the Shield 2.0 Act—now law.

• Fought back against politically motivated book bans while protecting librarians and educators from personal attacks.

• Made it illegal for landlords to pass the cost of brokers’ fees onto renters—now law.

Local Funding Wins

Annual Budget

Senator DiDomenico’s local amendments in the Fiscal Year 2026 Budget totaling $625,000 supported local schools as well as trusted local organizations and programs.

Fair Share Dollars

DiDomenico secured $750,000 in key investments going directly into his community from a funding bill using this year’s Fair Share dollars. These resources will go towards local projects in the district such as playground enhancements, athletic and theater programs, creating sensory classrooms, assisting with repairs in our schools, new bleachers in a high school gym, after-school programming, traffic calming measures on our streets, and new signalization to create a safer environment for drivers and pedestrians.