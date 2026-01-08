EHS Roundup 1-7-26

EHS boys host Somerville tomorrow at 7:00

The Everett High boys basketball team will entertain Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Somerville in a key league matchup tomorrow (Thursday) evening. The opening tip-off is set for 7:00 in the EHS gym.

Coach Gerard Boyce and his Crimson Tide crew, who stand at 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the GBL, hosted GBL rival Lynn English last night (Tuesday) in their first game back from the holiday break.

They will travel to GBL foe Revere next Tuesday.

EHS girls hoop hosts Revere next Tuesday

The Everett High girls basketball team came up on the short end of a 62-45 decision to non-league rival Haverhill in the Lady Crimson Tide’s lone contest over the holiday break.

Katerin Landaverde led Everett with 15 points and Nicole Damaceno turned in a nice double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Senior Ariana Rouse set the tone and pace for the Tide at the point guard position. “Ariana continues to get better every day,” said EHS head coach Riley Dunn.

“We fought hard against a tough and quick Haverhill team. The score doesn’t do the effort justice,” added Dunn. “We will take a lot of lessons from this game. We’re excited to move forward and see things start to click together.”

Dunn and her crew were scheduled to meet Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn English yesterday (Tuesday) and will travel to GBL foe Somerville tomorrow (Thursday). They will entertain GBL opponent Revere next Tuesday for a 6:00 opening tip-off.

GBL wrestlers working hard

The young co-op Greater Boston League wrestling team, which includes wrestlers from Everett, has been working hard through the first part of the season.

“We have had a strong start to our season with multiple placers at tournaments,” said GBL head coach Eli Guttentag. “We are still looking for our first dual win of the year, after losing close in our home opener to Cambridge Rindge and Latin. This week we head to Boston Latin Academy and Excel High School. The team is full of first-year wrestlers who are being thrust into varsity competition and competing fiercely. I have no doubt that we will continue to improve and will be a force to be reckoned with come February.”