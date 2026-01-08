DeMaria finalizes agreement with Wynn Resorts for two new hotels and full commuter rail stop

In the final hours of his administration, Mayor Carlo DeMaria signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Wynn Resorts that clears the way for the development of up to two new hotels on Wynn-owned property along Lower Broadway, bringing significant economic and transportation benefits to the City of Everett.

Under the agreement, the proposed hotel developments, which will not include any gaming, will generate new and ongoing revenue for the City of Everett through property taxes, hotel room occupancy taxes and meals taxes, consistent with rates applied to similar commercial developments in Everett. The proposed hotel developments are also expected to support job creation, including opportunities for union labor, and long-term economic growth along the Lower Broadway corridor.

A key component of the agreement is a commitment to advance a full-service, full-time commuter rail stop adjacent to Encore Boston Harbor, a long-sought transportation improvement for the Lower Broadway area. Wynn has agreed to fund up to $25 million toward required studies and construction of the commuter rail stop, subject to approvals by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and an agreed-upon project scope.

“This agreement reflects years of work to ensure that any future development delivers real benefits for Everett residents,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Throughout my time as Mayor, I have always been committed to bettering our city every single day. This agreement not only secures new sources of tax revenue, supports job creation and advances a long-anticipated commuter rail stop, but it also helps ensure that additional contaminated land is cleaned up and returned to productive use for our community.”

In addition to tax revenue, the agreement outlines significant investments in transportation infrastructure, traffic mitigation and site improvements intended to reduce congestion and enhance safety along Lower Broadway and surrounding areas.

The agreement also requires that any future development comply with applicable environmental remediation standards, ensuring that existing conditions are addressed in accordance with state regulations before construction begins. These requirements are intended to support safe and responsible development and continued cleanup and remediation of the Lower Broadway area.

Mayor DeMaria signed the agreement as part of a broader effort to provide clarity, stability and long-term economic opportunity for the City of Everett as the administration transitions.

The Memorandum of Agreement establishes a framework for future development and mitigation measures and does not amend the City’s existing Host Community Agreement with Wynn.