Obituaries 12-31-2025

Efthimios Giakoumis

He had a deep respect for the people around him

From all of us at Main Street House of Pizza and Everett House of Pizza, we mourn the loss of Efthimios Giakoumis, also known as “Uncle Timmy.” He was not just a partner, but a member of our family.

Efthimios was the heart behind what we built together, someone who showed up every day with dedication, generosity, and pride in his work. But more than that, he brought love into our space. He treated this business the way he treated his life: with care, integrity, and deep respect for the people around him.

To us, he was family. To his loved ones, he was so much more: a devoted husband, a loving father, and a cherished son. The love he had for his family was evident in everything he did, and it inspired all of us who were lucky enough to work beside him.

His presence will forever be felt in our kitchen, our conversations, and our community. We will carry his spirit forward in the work

We do and the way we care for one another.

We are deeply grateful for the time we shared and the legacy he leaves behind. He will always be part of Main

Street House of Pizza and Everett House of Pizza. We love and will miss you always. Uncle Timmy.

Friends and Family are invited to attend, Services will be held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church

Friday January 2, 2026 Visitation is 9am-10am, Funeral 10am at 14 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA 02139.

Funeral arrangements are handled by Goodrich Funeral Home, Lynn MA.

Susan Lee Ankiewicz

She left an unforgettable impression on everyone she met with her smile, kindness, and no non-sense attitude towards life

Susan Lee Ankiewicz, a beloved wife, daughter, and friend, passed away on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the age of 59. Born in Boston on February 11, 1966, Susan spent her early years in Everett before settling in Epsom, NH. Susan, known to many as Sue, retired as a Dental Assistant. Helping others was a work she was passionate about. She left an unforgettable impression on everyone she met with her smile, kindness, and no non-sense attitude towards life. Sue’s life was a testament to the strength of the human spirit, her story one of resilience, love, and quiet dedication. Despite the challenges she faced growing up, she was renowned for her compassionate nature and a hearty sense of humor. Her marriage to her lifelong partner and high school sweetheart, Paul Ankiewicz, spanned more than four decades that began on May 06, 1984, a testament to their commitment and love for each other. Sue’s hobbies reflected her appreciation for simple things. She was an avid gardener and a passionate photographer. Her photos, often capturing serene landscapes, candid shots of family and friends, and everyday moments, are cherished mementos of her artistic talent. In addition to her mother, Susan was predeceased by her father, James Thain. Members of her family include her husband, Paul Ankiewicz; her dad, James Minieri; her children, Amanda Ankiewicz, Joshua Ankiewicz and Jonathan Ankiewicz; grandchildren, Oliver Ankiewicz, Connor, Darrick and Eleanor Gilmartin and her siblings, Justin Jakes, Karen Venezia, Alex Minieri and Adrienne Minieri Towle. A visitation was held at the Roan Family Funeral Home, 167 Main St. Pembroke on Tuesday, December 30 and the funeral service immediately followed at the same location. Susan will be laid to rest at McClary Cemetery in the Spring at the convenience of the family. The Roan Family Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.roanfamilyfuneral.com