Everett Sports

Kervens Joseph

close to setting new EHS record in 55 dash

Senior captain Kervens Joseph came within 0.09 of setting a new Everett High record in the 55 meter dash at the Crimson Tide’s recent tri-meet vs. Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Somerville and Malden at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury. The Tide defeated Malden (49-37), but fell to Somerville (70-20), which is the top team in the GBL

Kervens sped to first place vs. his opponents from both schools in a personal record (PR) time of 6.69, which was just shy of the EHS mark of 6.60. In addition, Kervens had the fastest time in that event among all of the GBL schools at the Reggie that night (every GBL school competes on Friday nights at the Reggie in either dual or tri-meets against their GBL foes).

Another noteworthy effort in the 55 dash came from junior Arioc Akre, whose sprint of 6.82 was the second-best on the night vs. all GBL competitors, behind only his Crimson Tide teammate Joseph.

In addition to his outstanding 55 dash, Joseph also was the fastest GBL sprinter on the night in the 300 meter dash with his clocking of 38.06, which was another PR for the senior captain.

Fellow senior captain Lucas Nunez also turned in a superb effort, taking first place vs. both opponents in the mile in a PR time of 4:54.78 and first-place vs. Malden in the two-mile in a clocking of 12:12.76.

A number of the Crimson Tide also came through with superb performances to power Everett to the win over Malden with first-place finishes:

— Senior Ian Herrera won the 55 hurdles in a PR clocking of 10.49, which also was good for third place vs. Somerville;

— Junior Cristhopher Portillo Cruz won the 1000 meter in a PR of 3:12.60; and

— Sophomore Jonathan Hernandez won the long jump with a leap of 14’-8”.

Adding three points vs. Malden with second-place finishes were: junior Carlos Pagan Landeon in the 600 with a PR time of 1:44.74, which also was good for third vs. Somerville; and senior captain Jeremy Whitlow in the 1000 with a PR clocking of 3:12.68.

Contributing one point to the Tide’s winning effort with third-place finishes vs. Malden were: junior Domenico Delle Rosa in the mile in 5:49.51; senior captain Antonio Iraolo in the 55 hurdles with a PR of 10.83 and in the long jump with a leap of 13’-8”; junior Sandesh Pun in the 55 dash in a PR of 7.32; and senior Christopher Roberts in the shot-put with a PR throw of 32’-3.5”.

“For the boys, our primary goal for this meet was to beat Malden, and we accomplished that,” said EHS head coach Jehu Cimea, whose Tide boys’ team now stands at 2-1 on the season.

On the girls’ side, though the Lady Crimson Tide came up short to both Malden (46-32) and Somerville (75-15), there were a number of fine individual efforts.

Graziella Foster was the top performer for the Lady Tide in terms of how she ranked among all GBL competitors on the night. Graziela’s PR shot-put toss of 29’-4.50” ranked her third among all of the GBL girls for the evening and gave her first place vs. Malden and second place vs. Somerville.

Senior Akanksha Neupane took first place vs. Malden in the mile with her season-best time of 6:40.18, which also was good for third vs. Someville; sophomore Shashi Pokhrel took first vs. Malden in the two-mile with a season-best clocking of 16:19.05; and sophomore Faith Dunbar finished first vs. Malden and second vs. Somerville in the long jump with a leap of 13’-6”. Faith also took third vs. both Malden and Somerville in the 55 hurdles in 12.35.

Scoring three points for the Lady Tide with second-place performances vs. Malden were: Junior Amina Mekic in the 55 hurdles in a PR time of 12.18 (which also was good for second vs. Somerville); senior captain Shinead Riley’s time of 8.19 in the 55 dash was good for second vs. both Malden and Somerville; junior Birgitte Parada Medina in the 600 with a PR clocking of 2:32.30; and sophomore Nathalia Dos Santos in the 1000 with a PR of 4:10.34;

Adding a point with her third-place effort vs. Malden was sophomore Jackie Vo in the 600 with a PR of 2:43.36. Also adding a point to the EHS scoresheet was senior captain Zoe Massiah, who took third vs. Somerville in the 55 dash with her sprint of 8:41.

“On the girls’ side, there were many improvements since the first meet, and several athletes achieved personal records (PRs),” noted Cimea.

Everett’s next meet vs. GBL foes is set for January 23 at the Reggie in a tri-meet with Chelsea and Lynn Classical.

EHS girls, boys basketball teams to meet English

The Everett High girls and boys basketball teams will meet Greater Boston League rival Lynn English when they return to action from their holiday break next Tuesday (January 6). Coach Riley Dunn’s Lady Crimson Tide, who stood at 1-1 entering their contest with non-league opponent Haverhill this past Tuesday, will host the Lady Bulldogs in the EHS gym for a 6:00 opening tip, while coach Gerard Boyce and his Crimson Tide boys squad, who stand at 1-2 in the GBL, will travel to English.