Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Get ready for another exciting week at the Everett Public Libraries! From engaging after-school activities and specialized book groups to fun-filled storytimes and special holiday programs, there’s something for everyone at both the Parlin and Shute branches. Check out the complete list of upcoming programs for adults, teens, and children below, and make plans to join us!

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, December 30th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, December 29th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Countdown to NOON YEAR Join us in the Parlin Children’s Library on Wednesday December 31st at 11:30 AM for a Countdown to NOON Year Party! Children and their caregivers are invited to a special, child friendly New Years Eve celebration! Countdown to NOON Year!. Ring in 2026 with music and refreshments, party hats and noise blowers, a 60 second countdown and a sparkling grape juice toast. Happy Noon Year! This event is intended for children and families.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, January 3rd at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Children’s

Grab n Go Crafts, Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Shute Cinema Presents: WALL-E Shute Meeting Room. Friday, January 2nd at 2:30 PM. Get cozy and enjoy this Pixar classic with friends and family.