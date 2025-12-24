local students earn academic honors

Malden Catholic First Quarter Honor Roll

Malden Catholic students have successfully completed the first marking period of the 2025-2026 school year. A total of 744 students from over 40 cities and towns have earned recognition on the honor roll for their outstanding academic achievements.

Malden Catholic honors academic excellence with three distinct categories:

President’s List: Grades of 90 and above in all classes

First Honors: Grades of 85 and above in all classes

Second Honors: Grades of 80 and above in all classes

President’s List

David Beauvoir ’26

Giavana Bono ’26

Jordan Demetrio ’27

Kelly Doe ’29

Brooke Jean-Baptiste ’31

Kayeesha Lamothe ’27

Kevin Pham ’28

Deanna Phan ’28

Max Tran ’31

John Van Campen ’28

First Honors

Abigael Awlachew ’28

Kendall Belloise ’26

Allyssa Alexah Botelho ’28

Tiffany Braga ’26

Amanda Cittadin ’29

Ella DiPierro ’28

Grace Dresser ’31

Mateo Dutschmann ’29

Gabriella Hamilton ’28

Jason Harr ’27

Taylor Kennedy-Lopez ’31

Deng Maluil ’28

Alesandra Moreira ’29

Aaden Rodrigues ’27

Phillip Thompson ’26

Kyle Tiberii ’28

Zachary Woods ’26

Second Honors

Isabella Bennett ’26

Aidan Clarke ’26

Kaylah Falaise ’26

Miles Kenney-Haynes ’28

Marc Rey Leconte ’28

Joh Maluil ’29

Michaela Marchant ’26

Anthony Naimo ’29

Adriana Osoy Segovia ’27

Yeidalise Perez ’26

Dulcemaria Perez Mancia ’29

Nicholas Savi ’29

Anderson Tran ’29

Mackenzie Woods ’28