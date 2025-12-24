Everett Community Health and Wellness Center reopens after major renovations

Extensive facility upgrades restore vital fitness and wellness resource for Everett residents

Special to the Independent

On Saturday, Dec. 20, the City of Everett celebrated the grand reopening of the Everett Community Health and Wellness Center following months of extensive renovations to restore and improve this important community facility.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria was joined by Wellness Center staff, elected officials and community members at the facility, located at 548 Broadway with an entrance on Maple Avenue. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the space and see the improvements firsthand after the center was temporarily closed due to renovation work.

The reopening marks a major milestone made possible through the hard work and dedication of City staff and Northern Contracting Corp. The City’s Facilities Department led a comprehensive renovation effort to ensure the building is safe, functional, and welcoming for residents.

As part of the project, crews replaced 114,000 square feet of roofing, addressed damage throughout the facility and made significant upgrades to the HVAC and electrical systems. Fitness equipment was repaired or replaced as needed, and the entire gym received a deep cleaning to prepare for reopening. While the center is now open to the public, additional improvements will continue as work progresses.

“This is an incredibly important resource for our community,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Access to fitness and wellness opportunities improves quality of life, and this center plays a vital role in helping residents stay healthy. Fitness has always been very important to my wife, Stacy, and she was deeply committed to making sure residents once again had access to a space where they can focus on their health and well-being.”

Residents interested in joining the Everett Community Health and Wellness Center must register in person at the facility. Membership is $15 per month, per household. Identification and proof of Everett residency are required at the time of registration.

Current Hours of Operation:

• Monday – Thursday: 6 AM – 8 PM

• Friday: 6 AM – 7 PM

• Saturday: 8 AM – 2 PM

• Sunday: Closed

The Health and Wellness Center will also be closed on all state and federal holidays.