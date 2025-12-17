Van Campen Appoints Omar Boukili as the CAFO

Special to the Independent

Mayor-Elect Robert Van Campen announced the appointment of Omar Boukili as the City’s Chief Administrative and Financial Officer (CAFO), effective January 6th, 2026. Boukili will oversee the City’s administrative operations and financial management, with a focus on fiscal responsibility, operational excellence, and transparent, accountable government.

“Omar brings a rare combination of strategic leadership, operational discipline, and hands-on experience delivering results in complex public organizations,” said Mayor-Elect Van Campen. “As we begin a new chapter for Everett, Omar’s track record rationalizing operations, strengthening systems, and leading through high-stakes moments will help us build a stronger foundation and deliver better services for residents.”

As CAFO, Boukili will lead the City’s administrative services, finance, budgeting, and procurement functions and will work closely with department leaders to align resources with community priorities and the Mayor-Elect’s policy agenda. He will also advance long-term financial planning, performance management, and cross-department operational improvements that strengthen service delivery.

“I’m honored by Mayor-Elect Van Campen’s trust,” said Boukili. “Everett is one of the most dynamic and sought-after communities in the Commonwealth, and I’m excited to partner with City employees, elected officials, and the community to strengthen stewardship of public funds, improve internal systems, and ensure residents receive reliable, high-quality services.”

Boukili brings 15 years of public-sector leadership experience, including senior roles serving the cities of Boston, Somerville, and Revere. He pairs strategic, results-focused leadership with hands-on operational execution and a data-driven management style that strengthens accountability, improves performance, and delivers measurable results.

Boukili holds degrees from Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley.

This appointment reflects Mayor-Elect Van Campen’s commitment to building a results-oriented administration focused on fiscal discipline, transparency, and dependable service delivery.