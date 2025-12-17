Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

The Everett Public Libraries will close at 5pm on Wednesday, December 24th and will be closed all day on Thursday, December 25th for Christmas.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, December 23rd at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, December 22nd from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Shute Children’s

Grab n Go Crafts, Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Doodle Duel: Whiteboard Pictionary! Shute Library Meeting Room. Monday, December 22nd at 3 PM. It’s Winter Vacation in Everett! Join us in the Shute meeting room for a fun game of Pictionary, where teams compete to guess the clues their teammates draw on the whiteboard. Bring along friends and family, or form a new alliance during this event of hilarious fun with a competitive edge. *Registration is not required. *Recommended for Ages 7 and up.

Shute Cinema Presents – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Shute Library Meeting Room. Tuesday, December 23rd at 5 PM. Cozy up and break out the popcorn for Disney’s live-action reimagining of the winter classic, “The Nutcracker,” featuring Misty Copeland.