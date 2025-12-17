News

The 11th Annual DiDomenico Foundation Toy Drive A Huge Success

by  •  • 0 Comments
The main room on the second floor of the Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus was filled with toys, exceeding
51,000 dollars thanks to the generosity of many donors to the DiDomenico Foundation.
The DiDomenico family Christmas tradition, filling the Kowloon
Restaurant with bundles of toys to be delivered to less fortunate
children around the area. Sal, Senator Sal, Trisha, and Matthew
DiDomenico.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *