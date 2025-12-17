News The 11th Annual DiDomenico Foundation Toy Drive A Huge Success by Independent Staff • December 17, 2025 • 0 Comments The main room on the second floor of the Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus was filled with toys, exceeding51,000 dollars thanks to the generosity of many donors to the DiDomenico Foundation. The DiDomenico family Christmas tradition, filling the KowloonRestaurant with bundles of toys to be delivered to less fortunatechildren around the area. Sal, Senator Sal, Trisha, and MatthewDiDomenico.