City Council Honors La Perle on its 14th Anniversary

By Cary Shuman

The City Council honored La Perle Restaurant’s owners Valery Joseph and Evens Pierre Sunday at the popular establishment’s 14th anniversary celebration.

Councilor-at-Large Guerline Alcy Jabouin joined her colleagues, City Council President Stephanie Martins, Ward 5 Councilor and Mayor-Elect Robert Van Campen, and Ward 4 Councilor Holly Garcia in presenting a citation at the Caribbean restaurant in Everett Square.

Alcy Jabouin, who sponsored the citation, began the speaking program.

“We are at La Perle to present a citation to thank them for their wonderful service to the community and giving us a space where we all feel comfortable to come in and bring in friends, colleagues, and whoever that wants to dine in a nice restaurant in a great environment,” said Alcy Jabouin. “We love Val [Joseph] and want to show her our appreciation.”

Van Campen, who drew a warm ovation from the guests, said, “It’s a pleasure to be here tonight. Val, you have made this space a vibrant community space, not just for our Haitian community, but for our entire community.”

Van Campen highlighted the Haiti national soccer team’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup. (Haiti will be competing in June at Boston [Gillette] Stadium in Foxborough).

“I want to give a shoutout to – I didn’t realize what a big deal it was that the Haitian national soccer team made the World Cup – let’s hear it for them,” declared Van Campen.

Addressing the co-owners of La Perle, Van Campen concluded, “I’m honored to be here with my Council colleagues to celebrate another year of success for you and I hope for many more years of success here in Everett Square.”

Joseph said that she was born and raised in Haiti and “I came to the U.S.A. when I was 14 years old, and this is the14th anniversary of restaurant.”

“The restaurant started at 41 Bow Street in Everett and now we are located at 444 Broadway in Everett,” she added proudly. Haitian media personality Carel Pedre was among the special guests who attended the festive