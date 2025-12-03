City Announces Winter Parking Rules for 2026

During a snow parking ban, vehicles will park on the even side of the street this season

Special to the Transcript

With the snow season upon us, the City of Everett is prepared for winter operations. City staff met to confirm that procedures, staffing and supplies for snow removal and parking enforcement are fully in place.

All snow removal equipment – both City-owned and contracted – will be available for use throughout the season, including multiple snow blowers for City buildings. During major storms, crews will work coordinated split shifts and utilize plows, sanders, bobcat front-end loaders and sidewalk plows to keep Everett’s main arteries, side streets and sidewalks clear. In the days following major storms, the Department of Public Works (DPW) will continue plowing and coordinate additional snow removal as needed.

Parking Ban Notifications

The City has reaffirmed its strategy for notifying residents when a snow parking ban is declared. Once a decision is made, information will be shared through:

• Robo-calls through the CodeRed Alert system.

• Everett Community Television (ECTV)

• Social media (Facebook: /cityofeverettma; Instagram: @cityofeverettma; X: @EverettGov_MA)

• The City website (cityofeverett.com)

• Activation of blue emergency lights along main arteries

Residents may also call 311 or 617-394-2270 for updates.

Winter Parking Rules for the 2025–2026 Season

For this snow season (December 2025 through March/April 2026), the year used for determining parking bans is 2026 – an even-numbered year.

During a snow parking ban, vehicles must be parked on the EVEN side of the street.

• Secondary streets: Parking is ONLY allowed on the side with even-numbered houses when a snow parking ban is in effect. This rule remains in place for the entire snow season.

• One-sided streets: Residents must continue to park on the side where parking is normally permitted.

• Main arteries: No parking is allowed at any time during a snow parking ban.

Main Arteries (No Parking During a Snow Ban)

• Alpine Ave. — Both sides

• Bellrock Avenue — Entire length

• Broadway — Boston line to Malden line

• Bryant Street — Entire length

• Bucknam Street — Norwood to Belmont Street

• Chelsea Street — Everett Square to Everett Avenue

• Elm Street — Ferry Street to Revere line

• Ferry Street — Malden line to Chelsea Street

• Fuller Street — Entire length

• Garland Street — Easterly side from Woodlawn Street to Lawrence Street

• Hancock Street — Broadway to Malden line

• High Street — Broadway to Ferry Street

• Lawrence Street — Entire length

• Lynn Street — Entire length

• Main Street — Sweetser Circle to Malden line

• Nichols Street — Ferry Street to Chelsea line

• Norwood Street — Bucknam Street to Everett Square

• Second Street — Entire length

• Tileston Street — Entire length

• Tremont Street — Entire length

• Union Street — Entire length

Failure to comply with snow parking ban regulations will result in ticketing and towing.

Snow Removal Reminders

The Department of Public Works asks residents to follow these guidelines to support effective snow removal:

• Do not throw snow back into the street; doing so is subject to fines.

• When possible, wait until the storm ends before clearing driveway entrances to avoid repeated shoveling.

• Using objects to reserve parking spaces on city streets is prohibited by ordinance.

• If snow banks make it impossible to place trash bins on the sidewalk, residents may place trash bags on top of the snow banks for pickup. This is only allowed when bins cannot be placed normally.

The Everett Fire Department also asks residents to clear at least three feet of snow around fire hydrants to help ensure quick access for emergency responders.

The City of Everett thanks all residents in advance for their cooperation and ask everyone to follow these regulations to help ensure a safe and successful snow removal season. For more information, please contact the Constituent Services Department at 617-394-2270 or visit cityofeverett.com/winter-2026.