City Alerts Residents to CodeRED Cybersecurity Incident

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett is notifying residents of a nationwide cyber-attack targeting the CodeRED emergency alert system, which the City uses to provide alerts for snow emergencies, evacuations, water outages, and other service disruptions.

Information Compromised and Steps for Residents

CodeRED has reported that some personal information may have been compromised, including names, email addresses, phone numbers, and passwords. The company has not confirmed the total number of affected accounts.

Action Required:

Change Passwords Immediately: If you used the same password for your CodeRED account on other services (such as email, banking, social media, or work accounts), you must change those passwords immediately.

CodeRED Offline: Residents cannot reset their CodeRED password yet, as the system has been taken offline.

CodeRED is transitioning to a new, secure platform that was not impacted by the incident. The City of Everett does not currently have access to the alert system. Updates will be shared via the City’s social media accounts and emails when the system is back online and passwords can be reset.

Important Note: This incident does not affect the federal Emergency Alert System (EAS), and residents may still receive EAS alerts on TV, radio, and cell phones in emergencies.