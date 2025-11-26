Thanksgiving is Leading Day of the Year for Home Cooking Fires

Special to the Record

An estimated 1,446 home cooking fires were reported to U.S. fire departments on Thanksgiving Day in 2023, reflecting a 388 percent increase over the daily average, according to the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®). Christmas Day and Christmas Eve ranked as the second- and third-leading days of the year for home cooking fires.

“Thanksgiving is a hectic holiday with multiple dishes cooking and baking at the same time, and along with guests, entertaining, and other distractions, it can be easy to lose sight of what’s on the stove or in the oven,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “With all these factors at play, it’s no surprise that we consistently see a dramatic spike in home cooking fires on Thanksgiving.”

On annual average between 2019 and 2023, cooking accounted for the majority of U.S. home fires on Thanksgiving Day (80 percent) and 40 percent of the civilian injuries; no civilian deaths were reported. Overall, cooking is the leading cause of U.S. home fires and injuries and the second-leading cause of home fire deaths. Unattended cooking is the leading contributing factor in home cooking fires and fire deaths.

“Keeping a close eye on what’s cooking and minimizing the likelihood of getting distracted can greatly reduce the risk of cooking fires,” said Carli. “As simple as these preventative measures may sound, they truly can help ensure that everyone enjoys a festive, fire-free holiday.”

Following are additional tips and recommendations from NFPA to help everyone cook safely on Thanksgiving:

​•​Never leave the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop. Some types of cooking, especially those that involve frying or sautéing with oil, need continuous attention.

​•​When cooking a turkey, remain at home and check it regularly.

​•​Make use of timers to keep track of cooking times, particularly for foods that require longer cook times.

​•​Keep things that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers, and towels at least three feet away from the cooking area.

​•​Avoid long sleeves and hanging fabrics that can come in contact with a heat source.

​•​Always cook with a lid beside your pan. If a small grease fire starts, smother the flames by sliding the lid over the pan, then turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover because the fire could start again.

​•​For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. Only open the door once you’re confident the fire is completely out, standing to the side as you do. If you have any doubts or concerns, contact the fire department for assistance.

​•​Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried. Hot foods and liquids should be placed away from table and counter edges.

In addition, NFPA strongly discourages the use of turkey fryers that use cooking oil, which can cause devastating burns. For a safe alternative, NFPA recommends purchasing a fried turkey from a grocery store or restaurant or buying a fryer that does not use oil.