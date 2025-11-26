DeMaria Announces Everett’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Everett Square (at the intersection of Broadway and School Street).

All are invited to join Mayor DeMaria and his family as they flip the switch and light up Everett’s beautiful Christmas tree to officially kick off the holiday season.

The evening will be filled with festive fun for all ages, including live musical performances, wagon and train rides, holiday characters, face painting, balloon creations, food, giveaways and more. Plus, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance, arriving down Broadway at approximately 5 p.m., led by the Everett Police and Fire Departments and Everett High School’s award-winning band.

Visitors can also take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus upstairs at the Parlin Memorial Library, where children will enjoy arts and crafts and storytelling while waiting their turn. Gather around the fire pits with hot chocolate and popcorn, and enjoy a classic holiday movie on the large LED screen among friends and neighbors.

In an effort to ensure that all members of the community can enjoy the festivities comfortably, the City will also be offering sensory-friendly accessories at this year’s Tree Lighting. Noise-canceling headphones and sunglasses will be available for pickup from the DEI Office (Room 39) on the third floor of City Hall (484 Broadway) from Nov. 24 through Dec. 4, or at the Mayor’s tent during the event. Items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. A sensory break room will also be available at the Parlin Memorial Library to provide attendees with a calming space as needed.

Mayor DeMaria invites all residents and their families to attend this magical community celebration and help spread holiday cheer throughout the City of Everett.