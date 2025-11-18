Reflecting on a Successful Campaign; Van Campen Begins Transition as Everett’s Mayor-Elect

By Cary Shuman

By the late summer, it became the most watched and most exciting mayoral race in Massachusetts, catching the full attention of the Boston media and area political observers.

Ward 5 Councilor Robert Van Campen experienced the media spotlight early on election day when multiple television stations and reporters were at City Hall as he and his wife, Lisa Van Campen, voted at the polls that morning.

Van Campen, who had made a triumphant return to the City Council as the ward councilor by defeating an incumbent and then being elected council president, was challenging a longtime and popular incumbent in Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who had a lengthy list of accomplishments, most notably the $3 billion Encore Boston Harbor resort/casino that has generated $30-$35 million annually for Everett since its opening. Mayor DeMaria and Sen. Sal DiDomenico had also worked together to bring a professional soccer stadium proposal to Everett, with legendary Patriots owner Bob Kraft, his son, Kraft Group President Jonathan Kraft, and New England Revolution President Brian Biello, personally attending community meetings in Everett to speak about the exciting development.

In the spirited race for mayor of Everett, Van Campen defeated DeMaria by a 54-45 percent margin.

Some observers felt citywide support had begun to develop for Robert Van Campen at a campaign fundraiser during the holiday season last December. On a cold mid-week night as he described it in his remarks, Van Campen drew a tremendous turnout that extended beyond his Ward 5 constituency to many other neighborhoods in Everett.

But Van Campen felt it was other happenings that set the foundation to his run for the corner office.

“I think what inspired me was earlier this year, it became apparent to me that the city was hungry for change,” related Van Campen. “That was the moment when it became apparent that the people of Everett wanted to begin writing a new chapter.”

Van Campen and his team then put together “an incredible coalition of community partners and community stakeholders – a group of people just worked very hard to bring change to the city.”

Van Campen received endorsements from five colleagues on the City Council – reigning President Stephanie Martins, Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pietrantonio, and Councilors-at-Large Stephanie Smith, Michael Marchese, and Guerline Alcy-Jabouin, along with four School Committee members, Margaret Cornelio (Ward 1), Joanna Garren (Ward 2), Robin Babcock (Ward 4) and Marcony Almeida Barros (Ward 5).

“We had an incredible base of support from a cross-section of Everett,” said Van Campen. “We’re a changing city as everyone knows. There is a tremendous, rich, diverse, growing population in Everett, and I’m just proud we were able to garner support from every corner of the city.”

Van Campen is proud of the positive tone of his well-organized campaign. “We kept it positive. We kept it forward-looking,” said Van Campen. “We did challenge on issues when it was necessary to challenge, but I’d like to think we ran an above-board, forward-looking, positive campaign that was energetic and inspiring. Some of our supporters were beyond passionate about bringing change to the city. I’m proud of the work we did, the campaign we ran, and all the people that got involved.”

That widespread support and vibrancy began within his family, his wife, Lisa Van Campen, and their children, Lily Van Campen and John Van Campen, his 84-year-old mother, Marie Van Campen, and his siblings.

“They were there with me every step of the way,” related Van Campen.

Being elected council president following a hiatus from the council was a powerful launching point for Van Campen.

“I’m just honored that my colleagues saw my leadership right out of the gate when I got back on the City Council, and I’m honored that the people of Everett have seen those same abilities as I now begin to assume the role of mayor,” said Van Campen.

What became fully apparent during the election was that there still is tremendous prestige in being a mayor in Massachusetts. There are 7 million residents and 47 mayors across the Commonwealth. Once mayor or representative, or senator, or congressman, or President of the United States, it is a title by which you will be addressed forever, according to political custom.

As Mayor DeMaria proved during the past 18 years of a highly successful tenure, you can accomplish a lot of great things in the city’s most powerful position.

Van Campen credited the mayor for those accomplishments in city government.

“I want to thank Mayor DeMaria for all his years of service to our community,” said Van Campen. “He and I have been friends for a long time. He leaves office with a legacy of transformation in our community that he should be proud of. I wish him nothing but the best going forward, and I hope that the occasion arises where we’ll work together to bring our city to new heights.”

Van Campen has announced his transition team as he begins “putting together the workings of the administration,” leading up to the inauguration in January.