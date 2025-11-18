News in Brief

The Mayflower Sails into the Shute Library

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Shute Memorial Library will welcome Carole Finn-Weidman for a special show about the Mayflower at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 24.

Recommended for children ages 4 to 10, this engaging program invites young learners to experience the journey of the Mayflower through the eyes of Priscilla Alden, one of its real-life passengers. Finn-Weidman, performing in character as Alden, will share stories of the voyage from England to Plymouth and what life was like in the early Plymouth Colony.

“We are excited for such heartfelt entertainment to return to the Shute,” said Shute Children’s Librarian Valerie Terenzi. “Carole brings stories to life through the characters she portrays. Kids are engaged and having fun while learning history through play.”

Families are encouraged to attend and get into the Thanksgiving spirit with this fun and interactive storytelling performance.

To learn more about the Mayflower Show and other upcoming events at the Parlin and Shute Memorial Libraries, please visit everettpubliclibraries.org.

City of Everett Collecting Essential Items for Veterans

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will be collecting donations of various essential and everyday items to benefit the Massachusetts Veterans Home at Chelsea. The donation drive will take place from Monday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 12 at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea St.).

This initiative, organized in partnership between the Council on Aging (COA) and the Department of Veterans Services, aims to provide comfort and care to veterans by collecting new and unused items such as warm winter gear (socks, hats and mittens), sneakers, pajamas, clothing of all sizes and other everyday items. All items must be in their original packaging to be accepted.

“Everett is a community that deeply values and honors its veterans,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Through this effort, we hope to ensure our veterans have the essential items they need this winter and to show our continued gratitude for their service to our country.”

To view the full list of accepted items, please visit cityofeverett.com/veterans-drive. For more information, please contact Constituent Services at 617-394-2270.