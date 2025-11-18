Annual J. Barry Dwyer 5K Turkey Trot is Set for Chelsea Stadium Saturday

Staff Report

The 11th annual J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot is set for this Saturday, November 22, at 10 AM at Chelsea Stadium.

The trot promises to be a fun event for persons of all ages and abilities, featuring a 5K road race, a 3K walk, and a 400 meter fun run for youngsters 10-and-under. The running course is a USATF-certified 5K with chip timing provided by Yankee Timing. The course is mostly flat with a mild hill on the way out and back. The start and finish is on the track at Chelsea Memorial Stadium at Chelsea High School.

The entry fee for those who register before the race for the 5K run is $35 and for the 3K walk is $30. The same-day registration fee is $40.

Bib pickup and same-day registration tables will open at 8:45. Awards will be presented for the overall winners and in age-group categories.

The 400 meter fun run for kids is free. There also will be prizes, food, games, and music with a post-race party at Chelsea Station.

New this year is a Chelsea Public School Spirit Contest for the most participants from a Chelsea school.

Proceeds will benefit the J. Barry Dwyer Scholarship Fund and the Chelsea High cross country and track programs. J. Barry Dwyer was a hugely successful and popular cross country coach at Chelsea High, whose teams put together a string of Greater Boston League championships and compiled a winning streak of 35 meets over five seasons in the 1970s.

Among the athletes he coached at Chelsea High were the legendary Bobby Goss (who set the national freshman high school record in the one-mile with a time of 4:23), Eddie Richard and his brothers Jim, Bobby, and Jack, Greg Benson, Richie Bradley, Tony and Paul Rosati, and many others during that era.