Guest Op-Ed: With Gratitude, We begin a New Chapter for the City of Everett

By Robert Van Campen

I am deeply honored and humbled to have been elected as your next Mayor. This victory belongs not just to me, but to every one of you who believed in our vision for a stronger, more vibrant community.

During the campaign, I was inspired by the countless conversations on your front porches, at community events, and at so many other stops along the way. You shared your hopes, your frustrations, and your ideas for how we can make our city an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. Your voices have guided this journey — and they will continue to guide my work every day as your mayor.

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our campaign team, the many volunteers and donors who gave tirelessly of themselves, to everyone who knocked on doors, made calls, shared our message, and stood with us from the beginning. Your dedication and belief in my message of change made this possible.

As we turn the page from campaigning to governing, I promise to lead with integrity, transparency, and a commitment to unity. Our work has just begun, and I invite each of you to stay engaged — to help shape the future we envisioned together.

As I prepare to take on the awesome responsibilities of Mayor, I want to take a moment to thank Mayor Carlo DeMaria for his many years of dedicated service and leadership to our city. His commitment to strengthening our community and fostering economic growth has left a lasting legacy of transformation in the City of Everett. I am grateful for his efforts, his vision, and his deep love for our city. I look forward to working together to take Everett’s progress to new heights.

Thank you again for your trust, your energy, and your partnership. I am truly honored, and I look forward to all that we will accomplish together.

With deep gratitude and optimism,

Robert Van Campen is the Mayor-Elect of Everett