Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Stop by any circulation desk at the libraries November 1st through November 30th to leave a note in our Thankful Thoughts Jar . Every submission received by November 21st will earn a chance to win a yummy apple pie to add to your Thanksgiving Table. Drawing will be held on Friday, November 21st.**

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Jewelry Sale at the Connolly Center, Connolly Center, Thursday, November 13th from 10:00 to 12:00 noon. The holidays are coming. This fundraiser for The Friends of the Everett Libraries is a great opportunity to purchase unique pieces of jewelry, for family, friends or yourself AND give to your local libraries!

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, November 13th at 12pm. Discuss Jojo Moyes’ We All Live Here!See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Parlin Childrens

Grab n Go Crafts,Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, October 20th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Study Buddies, Shute Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Shute Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, November 12th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, Wednesday November 12th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday and Friday, November 6th & 7th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Origami Club. Parlin Fireplace Room. Saturday, November 15th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, November 12th at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Purr Therapy, Shute Study Room, Thursday, November 13th at 3 PM. Take a break during your busy day to have a quiet and peaceful moment with our new feline library visitor, Gandalf! Thank you to the Pets & People Foundation for our new Pet Therapy friend.

Artisan’s Circle, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, November 13th at 5:30 PM. Join Artisan’s Circle, a creative open studio with a relaxed, welcoming space for artists and crafters of all levels to work, connect, and get inspired! Bring your own craft and supplies (BYOC) and enjoy creating alongside a community of makers. Open to ages 18 and up, no registration required. We meet every other Thursday from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. Check our online calendar for updates!

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!