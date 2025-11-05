NEW Health Announces New Cosmetic Services

Special to the Independent

Licensed and certified dentists provide Botox and dermal filler treatments designed to refresh appearance and enhance natural beauty. With advanced training and an expert understanding of facial aesthetics, they bring both artistry and precision to every treatment for natural-looking results in a trusted health care environment.

NEW Health dentists, Dr. Elodia Kore and Dr. Erika Omansky, are highly trained to deliver these cosmetic services with expertise and compassion.

Patients can soften fine lines and wrinkles in common areas such as the forehead, frown lines and crow’s feet, revitalize tired features, or restore youthful volume and contour with these quick, non-surgical treatments, with little to no downtime.

“We tell patients that you can experience the perfect blend of medical expertise and personalized care in a welcoming, professional setting you already know and trust at NEW Health,” said Dr. Omansky. “We are excited to expand our offerings with these services that are highly in demand.”

The services are open to all – those who are interested do not need to be primary care or dental care patients at NEW Health. Services are available at out-of-pocket costs, but at competitive prices. Free consultations at the North End location (332 Hanover Street in Boston) can be scheduled by calling (617) 643-8070.

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods. NEW Health is committed to improving the quality of health and life for those it serves by providing high quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood-based, affordable, and produces positive outcomes. NEW Health is a 2023 Health Center Quality Leader (HCQL), the only Massachusetts health center to receive a Gold badge from the Health Resources and Services Administration, among the top 10% of health centers nationwide.

NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971. In addition to primary care services for all patients, many specialty services are also offered including dental, vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services. NEW Health is a private, non-profit corporation that is governed by a community-based Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health. More information at www.newhealthcenter.org, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.