Garcia Supports Bill to Enhance Child Welfare Protections

Special to the Independent

The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed comprehensive legislation to strengthen oversight, transparency, and accountability within the Commonwealth’s child welfare system. An Act Enhancing Child Welfare Protections modernizes the Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) statutory reporting, clarifies the independence of the Office of the Child Advocate (OCA), improves educational stability for children in care, and updates the state’s child fatality review process.

“As Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on Children, Families, and Persons with Disabilities, I’m proud to support and help lead this vital legislation that strengthens transparency, accountability, and coordination across our child welfare system,” said Representative Judith Garcia (D–Chelsea). “Every child in Massachusetts deserves to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment, and this bill ensures that DCF and our partner agencies have the tools they need to deliver on that promise. By improving educational stability, empowering the Office of the Child Advocate, and deepening our data transparency, we’re reaffirming our commitment to protect the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable children.”

This legislation expands statutory reporting by DCF to include disability and disaggregated demographic data, breakdowns of 51A reports by reporter role, ADA accommodation and complaint metrics, and refined placement and permanency measures. It also adds reporting requirements on outcomes for youth aging out of DCF’s care, behavioral health boarding, and education metrics, such as individualized education program counts, attendance, and graduation rates.

The bill allows for the creation of a DCF Education Unit, tasked with academic monitoring, support, and strengthening coordination with school districts. It also requires DCF and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to establish clear enrollment timelines and record transfer standards for children in DCF custody who change schools.

The bill also clarifies the role of the Office of the Child Advocate (OCA) as an independent state agency. It further expends the OCA’s authority to examine disproportionality, partner with agencies while safeguarding oversight, maintain a public mandated reporter website, and conduct systemwide reviews of DCF.

Additionally, the bill strengthens the Child Fatality Review System by establishing joint leadership between the OCA and the Department of Public Health (DPH). It further updates the membership to include the Department of Early Education & Care (EEC) and codifies the structure of local review teams.

Lastly, the bill improves timely notifications to children’s counsel following placement changes, hospitalizations, 51A reports or school disciplinary events. It also requires reporting on children who remain in psychiatric care beyond medical necessity, including length of stay and licensure/training requirements for DCF social workers.

The bill passed the House of Representatives 159-1. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.