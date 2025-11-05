Everett to Host Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host the annual Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea St.).

Those who have served in any branch of our country’s military are encouraged to attend the ceremony and enjoy a complimentary luncheon afterwards.

“As we enter the season of giving and being thankful, we are grateful for the opportunity to show our appreciation for the men and women who served our country with this annual ceremony and luncheon,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Everyone, whether you served or not, is welcome to join us in honoring and thanking all those who served and sacrificed so much for us all.”

All are welcome to attend this Veterans Day ceremony to honor the men and women who have served our country. For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/veterans-day-2025.