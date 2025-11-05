Everett Launches Food Assistance Programs as SNAP Benefits Halt during Shutdown

Special to the Independent

In response to the ongoing government shutdown and the resulting loss of SNAP benefits, Mayor Carlo DeMaria is announcing the City of Everett has launched a series of food assistance programs to help residents facing hardship.

Working in partnership with local organizations, businesses and community leaders, the City of Everett has mobilized a network of food programs and support options available throughout November and the upcoming holiday season.

“We understand how deeply the loss of SNAP benefits impacts our residents, especially families and seniors who depend on them,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Our priority is making sure everyone in Everett has access to healthy meals and essential groceries. I’m grateful to our community partners and City departments for stepping up to make sure no one is left behind.”

The following is a list of resources provided by the City that residents can access:

Weekly Hot Meals at the Connolly Center

Beginning Monday, Nov. 3, the city will offer grab-and-go meals at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea St. Meals will be available Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Fridays at 3 p.m.

Each Monday, Massimino’s will provide pasta meals, and on Fridays, North Shore Community Church and Association for Women in Ministry International (AWMI) will offer protein, starch and vegetable dishes for up to 200 residents.

Those who cannot travel to the Connolly Center can arrange alternate pickup or delivery by calling Simone Holyfield at 617-394-2454 or email at [email protected]. Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Holiday Assistance Program

The city is also opening registration for its annual Holiday Assistance Program, which provides curated food boxes for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Families with children can also apply for toy assistance.

Registration opens Nov. 3 and runs through Nov. 20. Applications will be accepted at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street (Mondays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays 9 to 11:30 a.m.) and at Everett City Hall, 484 Broadway (Mondays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.).

Applicants should bring proof of residency, income verification and birth certificates for children under 18.

For questions, residents can contact Antoinette Blanchard at [email protected] or Dale Palma at [email protected].

Grocery Box Distribution

Through partnerships with Morrissey Market and Katsiroubas Bros., the city will distribute grocery boxes twice in November. The first will go to income-eligible residents, while the second will serve families who apply through the Holiday Assistance Program.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Everett’s first responders will host the Community Thanksgiving Dinner – formerly known as the Mass Badge Dinner – on Monday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Connolly Center. This cherished Everett tradition will celebrate community, gratitude and the spirit of giving. Enjoy a delicious traditional Thanksgiving meal among friends and neighbors.

Help for the Recovery

Community

Gift cards are available for Everett residents in recovery who have lost SNAP benefits. Proof of participation, such as an EBT card, is required.

For assistance, residents can contact:

• Chris Simonelli, Health Department Substance Abuse Services Coordinator at 617-394-2255 or [email protected].

• Paul Guarino, Fire Department Addiction Recovery Resource Specialist (Road to Recovery) at 617-874-0489 or [email protected].

• Eric Mazzeo, Assistant Director of Youth Substance Use Prevention at 617-294-0475 or [email protected].

Community Fridge

The Everett Community Fridge, located between West St. and Wellington Ave, is open 24 hours a day and stocked weekly throughout November with produce, canned goods, grains and dairy. The program is funded by the Citizens Foundation Grant.

Residents seeking assistance or more information about any of these programs can contact Constituent Services at 617-394-2270. For a full list of resources available to residents, including local, statewide and national resources, and how to get involved, please visit cityofeverett.com/food.