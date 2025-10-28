The North Shore Music Theatre Presents ‘The Cher Show’

Stars come and go .. but Cher is forever! Experience the dazzling journey of superstar Cher in THE CHER SHOW, a vibrant, high-energy celebration of Cher’s life and a career that has spanned over seven decades. This extravagant musical features three powerhouse performers embodying Cher at the different stages of her life and will take your breath away with hundreds of Bob Mackie’s dazzling Tony® Award-winning Broadway costumes. Cher is an Oscar®, Emmy®, and Grammy®-winning New York Times best-selling author with over a hundred million records sold. This biographical musical, written by Tony® Award-winning writer Rick Elice, creator of Jersey Boys, includes 35 of Cher’s biggest hits, including “Believe,” “Turn Back Time,” and “Strong Enough.” THE CHER SHOW inspires you to never abandon your dreams. Get ready to rock along and relive the magic of Cher’s career with this unforgettable musical that will truly turn back time!

Since opening in 1955, The North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) has become one of the most attended theatres in New England, with approximately 250,000 patrons annually. With a national and regional reputation for artistic achievement, NSMT has received numerous industry awards including Elliot Norton Awards, IRNE Awards, the Rosetta Le Noire Award from Actors’ Equity, and the Moss Hart Award. NSMT produced the World Premiere of ‘Memphis’ in 2003, the show went on to win four 2010 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Under the new ownership of Bill Hanney since 2010, NSMT continues to annually produce a musical subscription series and an annual production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ along with celebrity concerts, children’s programming and year-round education classes for children and adults.