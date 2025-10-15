News in Brief

City of Everett Hosting Flu Vaccine Clinic October 18

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett Health Department will host a Citywide Flu Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Lafayette School (117 Edith Street).

To walk-in clinic is open to anyone ages 3 and older. No appointment is necessary. Attendees are encouraged to wear a short-sleeve shirt for easier vaccine administration.

The clinic will offer both the traditional flu vaccine and the high-dose flu vaccine for individuals 65 years and older.

“Getting your annual flu shot is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and those around you,” said Mayor DeMaria. “We’re proud to provide this convenient opportunity for people of all ages to stay healthy this season.”

For more information, please contact the Everett Health Department at 617-394-2270.

Popular Music and Veterans

On Saturday, November 1, Jon and Li Waterman will perform “Popular Music and Veterans” at Parlin Memorial Library on 410 Broadway in Everett at 10 a.m. The program consists of original and traditional songs along with an accompanying slideshow about the history of veterans in America and some related music history.

Jon and Li have performed their music and history programs in venues throughout New England as part of a series called Live Music Making History Live. The series was designed to encourage the celebration and exploration of history through music. Jon and Li perform regularly as the duo Sultana. Jon is a lifetime musician and songwriter and licensed history teacher in MA. Li is also a lifetime musician and a visual artist. The program is supported in part by a grant from the Everett Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

City of Everett Flushing Hydrants Throughout the City Until November 21

The City of Everett’s Water Department will begin its seasonal water main flushing program beginning Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 and will continue through Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. Hydrant flushing will take place Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. throughout neighborhoods citywide.

The purpose of this program is to remove sediment buildup within the water mains and ensure the proper operation of hydrants and valves. Residents may experience temporary water discoloration or reduced water pressure during flushing hours. The discoloration is caused by small particles that become dislodged during the process and is not harmful.

“Flushing our hydrants is crucial to maintaining clean and safe water throughout the community,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I am grateful to the Water Department for their continued dedication to providing high-quality water to our residents.”

While the water remains safe to use, residents are advised to avoid doing laundry – especially white or light-colored items – during flushing hours, as discolored water may cause staining. Before using water for laundry, please check your cold water supply for discoloration. If the water appears discolored, allow it to run for several minutes until it clears. If it does not clear, wait and try again later.

Because the water system is being actively disturbed, the City cannot guarantee water clarity during evenings or outside flushing hours. Residents are encouraged to check water carefully before doing laundry and to inspect clothes before drying them.

For more information, please contact the Water Department at 617-394-2327.

PIONEER CHARTER SCHOOL OF SCIENCE I & II NAMED SCHOOLS OF RECOGNITION FOR EXCEPTIONAL 2025 MCAS SCORES

Both campuses of Pioneer Charter School of Science (PCSS) that are located in Everett and Saugus have been named Schools of Recognition by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) for their commendable 2025 MCAS exam results.

At PCSS I (Everett), 79% of 10th graders met or exceeded expectations in English Language Arts (ELA). This figure was 88% for Mathematics and 68% for Science and Technology/Engineering (STE). At PCSS II (Saugus), 90% of students met or exceeded expectations in ELA, while the figure was 98% for Mathematics and 75% for STE. Statewide, the figures were 42% for ELA, 41% for Mathematics, and 42% for STE.

PCSS I has the added distinction of being one of 13 school districts statewide to close the achievement gap opened during the COVID pandemic. PCSS I ELA and math scores this year exceeded pre-pandemic performance in both ELA & Mathematics.

“We are very proud of our students for rising to the challenge and achieving at such a high level,” said Barish Icin, CEO of PCSS. “These results are a testament to their hard work, the dedication of our teachers, and the strong support of our families. At Pioneer Charter School of Science, we believe every student can succeed with the right support and high expectations, and this recognition affirms that belief.”

A school with high academic standards, PCSS frequently sends its students to the best colleges and universities in Massachusetts and beyond. Last year, about 90% of graduates chose to attend four-year institutions. These included Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston University, Cornell University, Harvey Mudd College, and more.

Legislators and community partners

to host ‘Supper & Sealing’ event

State Senator Lydia Edwards, State Senator Liz Miranda, and State Representative Chris Worrell have partnered with Big Hope, Codman Square CDC, North Suffolk Community Services, Greater Boston Legal Services, and more community partners in hosting a cost-free and judgement-free space for those who wish to seal their eviction records on Monday, Oct. 20 from 4:30 – 8 p.m.

This event will be held at 31 Erie St, Dorchester, MA.

This event comes after passage of the Affordable Homes Act (May 2025), which included Senator Edwards’ bill to let tenants petition to seal certain eviction records. The new law aims to break down housing barriers for families who have faced eviction. This event will act as a free hub for the community to connect with local resources to get their eviction records and CORI sealed.