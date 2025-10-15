Jason Marcus Announces his Candidacy for School Committee Ward Two

Jason Marcus

Jason Marcus has announced his candidacy for Ward Two School Committee. The following is his statement:

“To all my friends in Everett:

My name is Jason Marcus, and I am asking for your vote for School Committee Ward Two.

Many of you may remember me as a former Councilor (and Alderman) when I served the people of Everett from 1980 to 1992 and again from 1998 until 2012.

Living in Everett for the past 40 years has given me the insight to how city government can help its people. When on the Council I always looked for ways to make life a little easier for families, youth, and our seniors. I supported and advocated for all the new schools that the children of Everett have enjoyed for the past 20 years. And once again, we need to re-think our school infrastructure as our buildings can no longer support our growing population.

Coaching has been a big part of my life. Helping youth grow to become productive adults is the greatest reward. With this mindset I always look to unite people by bringing them together at city events. Through laughter, friendly conversation, and a common goal, I enjoy having strangers become friends. This is what Everett is all about. We are one people — we are One Everett.

We are facing a new era in Everett with affordable housing and a diverse community; we need schools and school leadership to be top notch. I feel I can bring the leadership, the communication, and the spirit of bringing people together to do good things — great things here in the city.

I want to continue to make Ward Two great, our schools great, and our community great. Please consider me in this upcoming election, on Tuesday, November 4th, for your Ward Two School Committee Member.

For a ride to the polls, please call 857-247-3742.

With sincere thanks, Jason Marcus.”