Holly Garcia Announces her Candidacy for City Council Ward 4

Holly Garcia

Holly Garcia has announced her candidacy for Everett City Council Ward 4. The following is her statement:

“Hello Everett! My name is Holly Garcia and I’m proud to have served my first team as your Ward 4 Councilor. Thank you to everyone who supported me in the last election. I’m more determined than ever to keep serving our community.

Everett has always been home to me. My grandparents were lifelong residents, my mother Debbie Snow grew up here and I moved here at 12 years old following my parent’s divorce. From then on I took every chance I could to get involved.

I graduated from Everett High School having 14 years of perfect attendance. That’s right from preschool through 12th grade I never missed a single day of school and I’ve continued to strive for excellence in attendance at council meetings. I earned a Bachelor’s in Justice Studies and a Master’s in Psychology from Southern New Hampshire University and more recently I obtained my Juris Doctor from Massachusetts School of Law.

Giving back is central to who I am and I’ve dedicated my entire adult life to volunteering for our community. I serve as the Chair of the Everett Citizens Foundation, the Chair of the Everett Youth Commission and I’m the Third Vice President of the E Club. I’m a lifetime member Girl Scout, senior troop leader and a national council delegate for Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts. I’m also the Faith Formation Director at Immaculate Conception and the Christmas Dinner Coordinator.

As your councilor, I’ve prioritized action over talk. From expanding accessibility and language access to improving housing policies and public infrastructure, I’ve focused on practical solutions that make a difference in people’s daily lives. These initiatives reflect a commitment to equity, accountability and putting residents first.

If re-elected, I will continue to fight for lowering taxes and ensuring that affordable housing is truly within reach. I will continue to work on finding solutions for parking and school overcrowding. I am committed to expanding resources for addiction recovery, because everyone who struggles with an addiction is somebody’s someone. I will also continue to uphold communication, honesty and transparency in all that I do.

I’m not a career politician; I’m a leader who shows up and gets the job done. I act with pride, positivity and professionalism. I want to keep being the voice for every person in Ward 4, making responsible decisions that serve our families, children and future.

If you have a constituent issue or any questions, please contact me directly at (617) 294-0765 or [email protected].

Not only will I answer at all hours of the day and night but I’ll follow up. As a councilor I can’t just snap my fingers to get something done but I’ve created a great working relationship with our department heads who can assist in finding a solution.

I respectfully ask for your support in my re‑election on Tuesday November 4, so that we can keep moving Everett forward together.”