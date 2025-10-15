News

Carmen’s Union Local 589 Endorses Jason Marcus for School Committee in Ward 2

by  •  • 0 Comments

A longtime union member and supporter of all local unions, Candidate Jason Marcus received the endorsement from ATU L589. “The Carmen’s Union feels very fortunate to have a friend of your stature and integrity running for School Committee in the City of Everett ” stated  Wayne Peacock, Recording Secretary, Executive Board Member ATU L589.

“We are a city who needs reliable, safe transportation ” said Marcus, “as a member of the Carmens Union I know how valuable unions are to our growing, thriving city.  I’m fortunate and thankful for the endorsement from Carmen’s Union members and their families.”

