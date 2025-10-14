Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Author Event – Jane Parks Gardner, Wednesday, October 22nd at 7pm. The former college professor and author of dozens of books, discusses her newest: The Wreck of the Circus Ship Royal Tar: Tragedy in Penobscot Bay. Refreshments provided by The Friends of the Everett Libraries.

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, October 23rd at 12pm. Discuss Kelly Armstrong’s I’ll Be Waiting! See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Parlin Childrens

Study Buddies, Shute Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Shute Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8.

Grab n Go Crafts,Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, October 20th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, October 22nd at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, October 22nd at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursdays and Fridays at 11:00 am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movies! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, October 24th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch ET with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Graphic Novel & Manga Book Club, Monday, October 20th at 3:30 PM. We will be discussing Brownstone by Samuel Teer. No registration is needed! For ages 14 to 18.

Romance Book Club, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, October 21st at 6 PM. For ages 18 and up. The book of the month is The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston. Limited copies will be available to borrow at our circulation desk.

Purr Therapy, Shute Study Room, Wednesday, October 15th at 10 AM. Take a break during your busy day to have a quiet and peaceful moment with our new feline library visitor, Gandalf! Thank you to the Pets & People Foundation for our new Pet Therapy friend.

Crafty Conversations: Halloween Diamond Art, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, October 23rd at 7 PM. Treat yourself to a relaxing night out with fellow crafters! Create your own glow-in-the-dark Halloween-themed keychains using the fun and calming art of diamond painting. All materials are provided! Registration is required. This program is recommended for ages 18 and up.

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, October 15th at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Shute Cinema Presents: Coco Friday, October 24th at 3 PM in the Shute Memorial Library Meeting Room. Shute Cinema Presents: Coco (2017). Shute Library welcomes you to get cozy and enjoy this Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) inspired, animated movie in which twelve year old Miguel travels to the Land of the Dead and gets to know his ancestors. Popcorn generously provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.