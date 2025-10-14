City of Everett Launches “Estamos Aqui” to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and Community Pride

The City of Everett has launched Estamos Aquí, a vibrant, month-long celebration honoring Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month through art, music, and community. The new series brings residents together to celebrate the culture, resilience, and unity that define Everett’s diverse community.

“When we decided Fiesta Del Río couldn’t happen this year, we knew we still needed to find a way to honor and uplift our Hispanic and Latino community,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. Their stories, their music, their food, and their traditions are an integral part of the heart and soul of our city.”

City officials emphasized that Estamos Aqui carries the same spirit of joy, pride, and inclusion that Fiesta Del Rio brought to the city each year.

“This month is about more than a single event—it is about honoring the rich cultures, histories, and contributions of Latino and Hispanic communities every day,” said Cathy Draine, Everett’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director.

At the heart of the celebration is a photo gallery exhibit showcasing the stories, traditions, and culture of Everett’s Latino and Hispanic residents. The gallery serves as a visual love letter to the community’s past, present, and future. Each Thursday through October 23, the gallery comes to life with live performances at the ECTV Studio, transforming the space into a hub of connection.

The celebration kicked off on October 2 with a lively performance by Kristalis y sus Nenas, whose vibrant music had attendees dancing and celebrating together.

The concert series will continue throughout the month, featuring a dynamic lineup of local musicians and cultural acts, along with complimentary food from local vendors. Upcoming performances include Nico Shaw on October 9, Mariachi en Vivo on October 16, and Primo Simon y Amigos on October 23. Each show runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by Jeniffer Mariel and featuring entertainment from DJ Tavo.

Beyond the music and art, the city is partnering with The Nan Project to provide community resources and mental health support throughout the series, further reflecting Everett’s commitment to care and connection.

“Our community is woven from stories of perseverance, creativity, and unity,” said Draine. “Your voices, your heritage, and your dreams are essential to who we are as a collective.”

The Estamos Aquí photo exhibit will remain open to the public throughout October. Residents are encouraged to visit, reflect, and celebrate the community that continues to make Everett strong, vibrant, and proud.