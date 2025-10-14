Chelsea Police Arrest Everett Man following Investigation into Prescription Pill Distribution

Following a months-long investigation into the illegal distribution of prescription pills in the City of Chelsea, Chelsea Police detectives on Oct. 9 executed a search warrant on Ramon Vega, 74, and his residence at 17 Irving Street, Everett, resulting in multiple narcotics seizures and felony charges.

Investigators obtained search warrants from the Malden District Court for Vega’s person and residence after developing probable cause that Vega was distributing narcotics in Chelsea, according to Chelsea police. Vega, while operating his vehicle in Chelsea, was stopped on Everett Avenue near Dunkin’ Donuts.

During the stop, officers recovered several containers of prescription medications—including Oxycodone, Clonazepam, and Gabapentin—and seized $996 in U.S. currency believed to be proceeds of drug sales.

Detectives then executed the companion search warrant at Vega’s residence in Everett, where they recovered 94 additional Oxycodone pills and $5,794 in cash.

Vega was taken into custody and transported to Chelsea Police Headquarters, where he was booked without incident. Vega was charged with:

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B (Oxycodone),

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C (Clonazepam), and

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Class E (Gabapentin)

Chief Keith E. Houghton commended the investigators for their diligence.

“This case demonstrates the commitment of our officers to disrupt the flow of dangerous and addictive prescription narcotics into our community,” Houghton said. “Our department will continue to pursue those who profit from those suffering from addiction and work with our regional partners to hold them accountable.”

Vega was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on the Chelsea charges.