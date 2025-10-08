Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Check out the following upcoming events at the Everett Public Libraries.

The Haunted Library: A Literary Masquerade, Parlin Memorial Library. Friday, October 17th from 6-9pm. All are invited into The Haunted Library, a free seasonal event with fun for all ages (as long as you don’t mind a few spirits of stories past coming out to play)! Mingle with our ghostly guests and dance the night away with spooky specters. All ages are welcome to this evening of eerie fun, and those that come dressed in the best literary costumes will go home with a spooky treat. The masquerade will include free refreshments for everyone, and entertainment for kids and adults alike!

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, October 14th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Gardner Museum Art Heist, Parlin Meeting Room, Thursday, October 16th at 7pm. Come hear Pulitzer Prize- winning journalist Steve Kurkjian talk about the famous theft of priceless works of art from the Isabella Stewart Gardner museum.

Parlin Childrens

Study Buddies, Parlin Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Parlin Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, October 15th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, October 15th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursdays and Fridays at 11:00 am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Nature Walk and the 5 Senses Parlin Meeting Room and Courtyard, Thursday October 16th at 3PM. Join Mrs. McAuliffe on a nature walk around the library. Use your 5 senses to explore the outdoors. See the clouds, hear the birds, smell the flowers, touch the fallen leaves, and use your sense of taste on some yummy fall snacks after our walk. Children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult.

Origami Club. Parlin Fireplace Room. Saturday, October 18th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Purr Therapy, Shute Study Room, Wednesday, October 15th at 10 AM. Take a break during your busy day to have a quiet and peaceful moment with our new feline library visitor, Gandalf! Thank you to the Pets & People Foundation for our new Pet Therapy friend.

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, October 15th at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Artisan’s Circle, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, October 16th at 5:30 PM. A creative open studio with a relaxed, welcoming space for artists and crafters of all levels to work, connect, and get inspired!

Shute Children’s

Study Buddies, Shute Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Shute Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8.

Crafty Corner: Papier Mache Mask Tuesday October 14th in the Shute Library Meeting Room and Thursday October 16th in the Shute Library Craft Room. Children and Families are invited to create unique masks during this 2-PART Crafty Corner event. Use balloons, newspaper, paint and paste to create a mask! Registration is required for this event.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!