EHS Roundup

Boys cross country defeats Malden in impressive fashion

The Everett High boys cross country team put it all together to earn an impressive 23-32 victory over Malden last Wednesday on the latter’s home course at Pine Banks.

“We ran an excellent race vs. Malden,” said EHS head coach Brendan Hahesy. “For the first time in at least 15 years, an Everett boys team defeated Malden. The team showed a great deal of mental toughness in their third meet in seven days.”

Senior captain Lucas Nunez won his fourth GBL meet in a row to lead the Crimson Tide to the huge victory.

On the girls’ side, Lady Crimson Tide senior captain Akanksha Neupane won the girls’ race. “This was Akanksha’s first time ever winning a cross country race,” noted Hahesy.

Individual results (boys):

1st Lucas Nunez 17:19

3rd Jeremy Whitlow 18:31

4th Anthony Whitlow 18:44

5th Christopher Portillo 19:10

10th Carlos Pagan 19:43

12th Domenico Delle Rose 19:48

13th Wilmer Fuentes 19:53

17th Raakin Shrestha 20:23

18th Bryan Lewis 20:53

20th Anthoid Khanal 21:04

25th Dante Gell 22:12

29th Michael Lemus 22:46

33rd Brasesh Maharjan 24:51

Girls:

1st Akanksha Neupane 22:33

6th Shashi Pokhrel 25:51

8th Nathalia Cesario 27:23

Hahesy and his crew were scheduled to travel to Revere today (Wednesday) and will host Somerville next Wednesday on their home course at Rivergreen Park.

A win and a tie for EHS boys soccer

The Everett High boys soccer team enjoyed a good week, earning a win and a tie against a pair of Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals last week.

Last Tuesday the Crimson Tide hosted Medford and earned a 1-0 victory.

“It was a very still game with not much action going on for either team,” said EHS head coach Rodney Landaverde.

However, early in the first half, Everett sophomore Saymon Coelho made a great run towards goal, but was brought down in the box, earning a penalty kick (PK). Saymon converted the PK for what would prove to tbe the game-winner.

The remainder of the half stayed the same, without much action. Both teams also had a tough time finding the back of the net in the second half.

“We could not really put away our chances, but a positive note was the calm pace we kept throughout the half,” said Landaverde. “We got to see some players get rotated into the game.”

Goalkeeper Edwin Menjivar Carbajal played a crucial role in net once again in the Tide’s victory.

“Edwin was very vocal and led the backline with authority to earn his fourth clean sheet of the season,” says Landaverde. “He has shown a lot of growth this season and I can only see him doing better.”

Two days later the Tide made the short bus trip to Pine Banks to face Malden. After conceding a goal early in the game, Everett quickly bounced back a couple of minutes later when Kevin Renderos sent a cross and sophomore Daniel Henriquez made a fantastic header to bring the game back to level.

“It was an intense matchup that had the boys ready for the second half in which we began dominating in possession and creating chances,” Landaverde said. “We were very dangerous in their half and could have put away a couple chances, but unfortunately we got caught up and yielded a penalty kick by a handball in the box.”

The Golden Tornadoes converted the PK to retake the lead, but with four minutes remaining in the game, Whitney Pereira was moving upfield when he saw captain Gabriel Garcia make a run behind the Malden defender. Whitney delivered a nice pass, with Gabe outracing the Tornado keeper to the ball to tie the game for the 2-2 finale.

“It was a game which we should have won given the opportunities we created and the hustle that was shown by the boys all game,” noted Landanverde. “But unfortunately, the game isn’t about just making chances, but capitalizing on every opportunity. “

Landaverde and his crew have a busy week as they cross into the second half of the season. They were scheduled to take on GBL rival Chelsea yesterday (Tuesday) and will host Revere (which is in first place in the GBL) tomorrow (Thursday) before traveling to B.C. High (which is ranked #6 in Division 1) on Saturday.

“This will be a good test against a ranked team,” noted Landaverde.

.They will entertain GBL foe Lynn English next Tuesday evening under the lights at Everett Stadium at 6:30.

Everett girls soccer drops pair

The Everett High girls soccer team dropped a pair of contests last week to Greater Boston League rivals Medford and Malden by identical scores of 5-0.

In the match with Medford last Tuesday, the Lady Mustangs took advantage of some Everett miscues to build a lead in the opening half.

“Medford played a very good game and capitalized on our mistakes,” said EHS head coach Domenick Persuitte. “The second half was much better for us, as we had a few more opportunities to shoot at the goal in comparison to the first half.

“Kayla Andrade was a major standout for us, as she always provides the drive and aggressiveness we need as a team,” said Persuitte.

Two days later, the Lady Tide fell by the same 5-0 score to Malden.

“Senior goalie Gabriella Menjivar played well in the second half, showcasing her aggressiveness,” said Persuitte. “The second half of the game was much better; however, we are in a dry spell on scoring goals currently.

“Kayla Andrade was a major standout for us once again, as she always provides her drive and aggressiveness,” Persuitte continued. “Johanna Flores did an excellent job of trying to disrupt the Malden defense. Her ability to stay on their center back helped us out a lot, causing them to lose control of the ball on multiple occasions.”

The Everett girls, who stand at 4-6-1 on the season, were scheduled to travel to Chelsea yesterday (Tuesday), to Revere tomorrow (Thursday), and to Lynn English next Tuesday.

EHS girls volleyball battles two GBL foes

The Everett High girls volleyball team played hard, but came up short in both of its contests this past week.

“We had a rollercoaster week, though we lost both matches, 3-1,” said EHS head coach Michael Fineran.

The Lady Crimson Tide faced a solid, experienced Malden team in the final game of the first half of the season last Monday. “We hadn’t faced them yet, but we expected Malden to play well and to have tough servers,” said Fineran. “That was certainly the case, but unlike some of our previous matches, we started out strong and kept it close.”

The Lady Tide received three kills from senior middle Lindsey Cherichel-Paul to tie the first set, 12-12, until Malden went on a run and took the set, 25-13. The second set was tied at 14-14, before Malden pulled away, 25-18.

“I noticed that we were getting stronger on offense and defense,” said Fineran. “We got two blocks from Cherichel-Paul, two kills from senior assistant captain Juliette Romboli, and two kills, a block, and an ace from sophomore Elora Philippe.”

In the third set, senior captain Nicole Damaceno served three in a row to tie it up, 17-17. Romboli tallied five kills, and Philippe had three kills and a block. Senior Shaeendra Hall had two kills, and served twice to put Everett ahead, 21-19, and then served the game-winner, 29-27.

“Unfortunately, we could not sustain our momentum in the fourth set, and Malden’s hitters came out more focused and disciplined, taking the set and the match, 25-14,” said Fineran.

In Wednesday’s rematch with Chelsea, Everett jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first set, thanks to nine serves from Damaceno. Senior assistant captain Amanda Verteiro delivered four serves while patrolling the back row. Romboli had three kills, but Everett ran into some bad luck and dropped the opener, 25-21.

The Lady Time regrouped and played more consistently to start the second set. Damaceno had three kills and Philippe had two, but it was not enough, as Chelsea pulled away to win, 25-18.

In the third set, Damaceno had seven serves with the game tied at 17, and Hall closed out the 25-18 win with her fifth kill. Everett kept set four close through the first 10 points, “but we let mistakes compound and ultimately fell, 25-13,” noted Fineran, whose squad now stands at 2-9 on the season,

The Lady Crimson were set to take on first-place Lynn Classical this past Monday. They will travel to Lynn English today (Wednesday) and host Lawrence on Friday. They will entertain Somerville next Tuesday and Medford next Wednesday.

Hard-fought stretch for EHS field hockey

The Everett High field hockey team engaged in what head coach Nicola Jones termed “a challenging stretch for the team, but the score sheet doesn’t tell the full story of the team’s grit and growth.”

The Crimson Tide opened the week with a 4-0 loss to Waltham last Monday. “The team showed a significant leap in improvement, cutting the goals scored against us by them by more than half compared to our first meeting,” said Jones. “This was a powerful testament to our developing skills and teamwork.”

Lady Wednesday brought another tough battle, ending in a narrow 1-0 loss to Revere. “The team showed incredible spirit, leaving everything out on the field and playing with maximum effort, regardless of the score,” noted Jones.

The Tide wrapped up the week with a 2-0 home loss to Hamilton Wenham on Friday.

“Despite the frustrating results, the week highlighted several players stepping up exceptionally well,” said Jones. “Stéphano Orléus remains a constant and invaluable leader in midfield, a key force driving the team. Goalie Wilins Julen continued to bring incredible energy and skill to every game, holding the defense together.

“A particularly inspiring moment came on Friday when senior Isadora Da Silveira came in to play half the game in goal with no prior experience,” added Jones. “She proved to be an instant wall, making key saves and keeping the ball out of the net.

“As we look ahead to another busy three-game week, the team can take pride in the resilience, improvement, and heart they have displayed,” Jones said. “The focus now is to carry the lessons learned and the momentum of those standout individual performances into the upcoming games.”

Jones and her crew are scheduled to host Marblehead today (Wednesday) and will travel to Haverhill on Friday and to Malden next Wednesday.