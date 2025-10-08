Council President Stephanie Martins endorses Robert Van Campen for Mayor

Everett City Council President Stephanie Martins today announced her endorsement of Rob Van Campen for Mayor and released the following statement in support of his campaign:

“Dear Everett residents,

Over the past six years as your councilor—and now as City Council President—I’ve worked every day to bring your concerns into City Hall. Every council meeting is about your issues being brought to the table and the Council escalating your concerns. We work for you. But too often, those concerns have been met with vague responses, delays, or no action at all. The administration is literally absent outside of election season.

Yes, Everett has changed in the past 18 years—and so has the connection between City Hall and the people. The same energy that brought so much change then is not the same energy we see today, when the mayor is out of sight outside of election season. While our community has grown and accomplished much, residents deserve a city government that grows with them and stays present every day, not just during campaign time.

That’s why I’m proud to endorse Robert Van Campen for Mayor of Everett. Rob is a proven public servant, deeply rooted in our community, and committed to transparency, community engagement, and smart growth.

When we talk about having a seat at the table, it means councilors are fully briefed and able to bring your voice to important issues. It means city staff have a voice. It means no one who disagrees is excluded, and there is no fear of retaliation. A true leader is one who elevates others

—leaders eat last. Everett deserves a mayor who is not afraid to share the spotlight and work together to get results for the community.

Having a fresh set of eyes in City Hall can strengthen that connection, keep our community united, and take us into the future without leaving anyone behind. We need a mayor who works with the Council to move Everett forward—on public safety, infrastructure, small business support, housing, and neighborhood services that families rely on every day.

Robert Van Campen is the kind of mayor who does more than promise change. He leads with integrity, listens to every voice, works tirelessly, and delivers results.

Everett deserves a mayor we can trust every day—not just when votes are on the line. Help your Council help you. For real, consistent leadership and a city that moves forward together, vote Robert Van Campen for Mayor.”

— Stephanie Martins

City Council President / Ward 2 Councilor