Chief Strong, Mayor DeMaria honor officers for heroic life-saving actions

The City of Everett proudly recognized Officers Rachael Hall and Joseph Poirier of the Everett Police Department for their heroic actions that saved a life during a recent emergency response.

When responding to a report of a stabbing, Officers Hall and Poirier were the first to arrive on scene. Acting swiftly and decisively, they applied a tourniquet to the victim’s wound to control severe bleeding until paramedics arrived. Emergency personnel later confirmed that their quick thinking and professional response directly saved the victim’s life.

In recognition of their bravery, Mayor Carlo DeMaria presented each officer with a citation from the City of Everett. Police Chief Paul Strong also awarded them the Life-Saving Award, along with new pins to commemorate their courage and dedication to public service.

“Officers Hall and Poirier have exemplified the best of our police department,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Their quick response, composure and commitment to protecting others truly made the difference between life and death.”

The City of Everett extends its gratitude to Officers Hall and Poirier, and to all the dedicated members of the Everett Police Department, for their continued service and unwavering commitment to keeping the community safe every day.