Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, October 7th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, October 9th at 12pm. Discuss Shelby Van Pelt’s Remarkably Bright Creatures! See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Silent Reads Society Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, October 11th, from 12-2pm. Join the Silent Reads Society, a unique book club where we enjoy quiet reading. Settle into a cozy space with a book, or choose one from our selections, and enjoy an hour or two of uninterrupted reading alongside fellow book lovers. All are welcome!

Parlin Childrens

Study Buddies, Parlin Children’s Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Parlin Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8. Friendly tutors are here to guide you through tricky assignments, help you prepare for tests, and build confidence in every subject.

Community Heroes! Parlin Memorial Library Courtyard, Monday October 6th at 3PM. In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, the Everett Public Libraries invite you to “Get to Know Your Neighborhood Heroes”. Step inside a real fire engine, police cruiser and ambulance. Special guests include members of Everett’s First Responders along with Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol.

Grab n Go Crafts,Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, October 6th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, October 8th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, October 8th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursdays and Fridays at 11:00 am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Shute Adult and Teens

Golden Minds: Play, Create, Connect, Shute Meeting Room, Monday, October 6th at 10am. Join us for our monthly senior social at the Shute Library! Enjoy books, puzzles, crafts, and games with friends in a fun and welcoming environment. Stay engaged and connect with your peers! This event is open to ages 55-109! Games are generously supplied by the Council of the Aged.

Purr Therapy, Shute Study Room, Wednesday, October 8th at 10 AM. Take a break during your busy day to have a quiet and peaceful moment with our new feline library visitor, Gandalf! Thank you to the Pets & People Foundation for our new Pet Therapy friend.

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, October 8th at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Shute Children’s

Study Buddies, Shute Children's Room. Monday through Friday from 3-5pm. Need homework help? Come to the Shute Library and study with the Study Buddies, our free after-school program offering tutoring and academic support for students in grades K-8. Friendly tutors are here to guide you through tricky assignments, help you prepare for tests, and build confidence in every subject.

Shute Cinemas Presents: Coraline Friday, October 10th at 3 PM in the Shute Library Meeting Room. Shute Library welcomes you to get cozy and enjoy the animated movie based on Neil Gaiman’s children’s novel, “Coraline.”

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!