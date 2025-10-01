MVES Receives National Aging Achievement Award

Special to the Independent

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) is excited to announce that its Caregiver Support Program received a USAging 2025 Aging Achievement Award, one of the highest honors presented by USAging to its members.

MVES was among just 26 aging programs selected to receive Achievement honors during USAging’s 50th Annual Conference and Tradeshow, July 20–23 in Chicago, IL. An additional 15 agencies received Innovations Awards.

“Mystic Valley Elder Services is so proud of our Caregiver Support Team. We’ve seen the impact of their work — the joy families share during our programs, the relief of caregivers when they feel supported. We’re honored to have their efforts recognized on a national level by USAging,” said Lisa Felci Jimenez, MVES Director of Clinical Services.

MVES received the award for establishing programs to support caregivers and their loved ones on-site in the communities the nonprofit serves. These include:

• Memory Cafés, where people with memory loss and their loved one enjoy a creative activity or musical performance in a welcoming, accepting environment

• In-person and virtual support groups, including a newly launched group that meets at the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center in Revere on the second and fourth Friday of the month

• A partnership with Ironstone Farm that provides equine therapy to people with memory loss and their family caregivers, allowing them to share positive experiences and build a network of support with people who understand their care journey

“MVES is grateful to our community partners, whose collaboration makes this initiative possible,” noted Lisa Gurgone, CEO of Mystic Valley Elder Services. “By locating programs close to home, we help caregivers access the support they need while managing their roles.”

The Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards, supported by Caregiving.com and Cumulus.care, recognize USAging’s Area Agency on Aging and Title VI Native American Aging Program members that have found new and innovative ways to support older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers.

“These award-winning programs exemplify the creativity, dedication and impact that define our Aging Network. They are not only improving the lives of older adults and caregivers today, but also shaping a stronger, more supportive future for aging in every community across the country,” said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood.

In addition to community-based events and support groups, the MVES Caregiver Support Program also:

• Provides guidance and support tailored for each family’s needs

• Hosts workshops and activities to expand caregiver training and build support networks

• Offers referrals to services within and outside of MVES, with help applying for programs Caregiver support is available to anyone who fits any of these descriptions: you care for an adult age 60 or older; you care for someone with memory loss such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease; you are age 55 or older and care for a child under 18, such as a grandchild; you are aged 55 or older and care for an adult with a disability