Mayor DeMaria Welcomes Pro Leaf Nutrition to Everett

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of Pro Leaf Nutrition, a new health-focused eatery located at 523 Broadway in Everett.

Pro Leaf Nutrition offers a menu full of protein-packed meals, smoothies, juices and more. The location is in close proximity to the Health and Wellness Center, which makes it a great fit for those who are working toward wellness goals.

“New businesses like this are so important to the continued growth and vitality of our community,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Pro Leaf Nutrition is a wonderful addition, and I encourage residents to stop by, show their support and check out everything they have to offer.”

Pro Leaf Nutrition’s business hours are Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Tuesday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, call 781-346-5359.