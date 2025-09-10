Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fresco Room. Tuesday, September 16th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Zillennial Game Night Parlin Meeting Room Tuesday, September 16th at 6:30pm. Enjoy playing board games and video games with other Millennials and Zoomers! Games will be provided by the library, but feel free to bring a favorite if you have one! For ages 18ish-40ish.

Parlin Childrens

Grab n Go Crafts, Stop by the Parlin and Shute children’s rooms every Monday for a Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-8. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, September 15th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, September 17th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Creative Drama Class, Special Edition, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, September 17th at 3pm. Join Creative Drama teacher Laurie Tressler for a special edition of Creative Drama Class when children will create their own Piñata! This event is suitable for ages 5 and up. Caregiver supervision for 5-year-old participants is recommended.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Join us on Thursday and Fridays at 11am with Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movie Night. Parlin Meeting Room, Friday September, 19th at 3pm. Grab a friend and enjoy fresh hot popcorn and a movie with family and friends. This week’s movie, Bridge to Terabithia.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, September 20th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Cryptid Origami Scavenger Hunt, Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, September 20th from 11am-1pm. Head to the Children’s Room to find creatures of folklore and legend! Stick around for Origami Club at noon and you can learn how to make some of your very own origami creations. Adventure awaits!

Shute Adult and Teens

Graphic Novel & Manga Book Club, Monday, September 15th at 3:30 PM. Join our monthly teen book group at Shute Library, focused on graphic novels & manga! We will be discussing Every Day: The Graphic Novel by David Levithan. No registration is needed! For ages 14 to 18.

Romance Book Club, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, September 16th at 6 PM. Calling all romance lovers! Join our Romance Book Club at the Shute Library! No registration needed—just bring your love for all things romance! For ages 18 and up. The book of the month is Story of my Life by Lucy Score. Limited copies will be available to borrow at our circulation desk.

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, September 17th at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Artisan’s Circle, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, September 18th at 5:30 PM. Join Artisan’s Circle, a creative open studio with a relaxed, welcoming space for artists and crafters of all levels to work, connect, and get inspired! Bring your own craft and supplies (BYOC) and enjoy creating alongside a community of makers. Open to ages 18 and up, no registration required.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Cat Tales Shute Library Meeting Room. Wednesday, September 17th at 10 AM. Do you want to practice your reading skills? Gandalf the Cat is a very good listener! Take turns petting and reading to Gandalf. Registration is required, as Gandalf likes small groups and a calm atmosphere. Thank you to the Pets & People Foundation for our new Pet Therapy friend. Please visit: www.petsandpeoplefoundation.org to learn more about their mission of serving their communities.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?

Pirate Day Scavenger Hunt Shute Memorial Library. Friday, September 19th. Ahoy, mateys! Raise the Jolly Roger and set sail for the “International Talk Like a Pirate Day” scavenger hunt around the library. Follow the clues to find the treasure!

Bonnie The Pirate Shute Library Meeting Room. Friday, September 19th at 3 PM. Avast, ye brigands! Join Bonnie the Pirate for a swashbuckling good time. Recommended for Ages 3 and up. First come, First seated, while space is available.