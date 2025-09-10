News Thank You, Teamsters Local 25! by Independent Staff • September 10, 2025 • 0 Comments Shown (left to right) are EPS Director of Strategic Initiatives Rosemary Hughes, EPS Chief Technology Officer Joe Patuto, EPS Deputy Superintendent Gretchen Manning, EPS Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Dennis Lynch, retired Teamster Michael Flynn, Superintendent Wiiliam D. hart, School Committee Chairperson Samantha Hurley, School Committee Vice Chairperson Jeanne Cristiano, Leslie Russell, EPS Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning, and Student Success Dr. Margaret Adams, and Jill MacGrego and Nancy Campbell from Teamsters Local 25. Seated are retired Teamster John Maskell and Teamsters consultant Melissa Hurley.