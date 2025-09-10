One Card, Endless Possibilities: Everett Public Libraries Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month

This September, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Everett Public Libraries (EPL) invite the community to celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month and discover how a single card can open the door to endless opportunities.

With a library card, you can do more than check out books. From free events and job resources to homework help and streaming media, today’s libraries connect communities to information, inspiration and one another.

This year’s theme, “One Card, Endless Possibilities,” is a reminder that libraries are for everyone—no matter your age, background or goals. Whether you’re exploring a new hobby, searching for your next great read, brushing up on tech skills or helping your child succeed in school, it all starts with a library card.

At the Everett Public Libraries, cardholders can access:

• Online Resources – eBooks, audiobooks, streaming services and research databases.

• A Library of Things – Borrow more than books, including board games, museum passes, Wi-Fi hotspots and even assistive glasses for the colorblind.

• Programs and Events for All Ages – From story times and book clubs to tech help and résumé assistance, there’s something for everyone.

Getting a library card is free, easy and empowering. For students, it’s a key to academic success. For adults, it’s a gateway to lifelong learning. For everyone, it’s a smart way to stay connected to the community.

Throughout September, the EPL will be hosting pop-up sign-up opportunities at locations across the city, including:

• Everett City Hall – Sept. 8 & 22 at 5 p.m.

• Edward G. Connolly Center

• Samuel Gentile Recreation Center

• Everett Parks – Glendale, Florence Street, Meadows, and Swan Street

• The Well Coffee House

• Night Shift Brewing

Community members can also stop by the Parlin Memorial Library (410 Broadway) or Shute Memorial Library (781 Broadway), or sign up online at everettpubliclibraries.org.

