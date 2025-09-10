Oliveri Announces her Candidacy for City Council at-Large

Tina Marie Oliveri

Tina Marie Oliveri has announced her candidacy for Everett City Council at-Large. The following is her statement:

My name is Tina Marie Oliveri, and I am running for Everett City Council At Large. I would like to thank everyone for their support and positive encouragement as this is my first run for public office. I have lived in Everett for three decades and my four children also call Everett home. Ryan, Nick, Kaleigh and Cristina are proud graduates of Everett High School. My two daughters are Paraprofessionals at the Lafayette and are committed to the city they grew up in. My husband David and I recently celebrated 7 years of marriage. David is a life-long Everett resident and is a proud employee of the Everett Public Schools as a custodian.

I recently graduated from Springfield College in May with a Bachelor of Science in Human Services. My background is advocating for individuals with substance use disorders and mental health challenges. I have experience supporting others, with advocacy as one of my focuses. As a City Councilor At Large, I am tasked with being able to listen to and hear the concerns and suggestions of the residents. I will bring their concerns and suggestions to the Council, and I promise to be the voice of the people and for the people of Everett.

My slogan is Your Positive Voice for Change. I have served on youth sports boards including Everett/Revere Youth Hockey and Everett Cal Ripken as Secretary for both organizations for several years. I also volunteered at the Everett Rink in the snack bar to support ERYH. I kept the snack bar stocked and managed the schedule of volunteers.

I was also a small business owner in the past. I was owner/operator of Tina Snook Photography and Tina’s Treats. My passion for photography and baking was embraced by my community and I was proud to serve the needs of my community.

I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to run for City Council At Large. I pledge to serve with integrity, compassion, and determination. Our city is filled with possibilities but only if we face our challenges together. Let’s build a future defined by hope, creativity, and justice.

Thank you for your support. Let us shape a city that works for everyone.